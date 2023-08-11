Lollipop Chainsaw remake delayed to 2024

The upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw remake has been delayed from 2023 to the summer of 2024.

Developer Dragami Games announced the delay today, alongside a fresh name for the project: Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

Dragami blamed the delay on a need to ensure the game reached "the best possible quality experience", something which required it to "extend the development period".

The newly-retitled Lollipop Chainsaw RePop will therefore arrive some 12 years after the original game first debuted on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2012.

First developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and directed by the legendary Suda51, Lollipop Chainsaw became something of a cult classic thanks to its zany characters, licensed soundtrack and script by James Gunn.

The original game's licensed music will not return for this remake, though Dragami has pledged to otherwise keep the game as faithful to the original as possible - including keeping heroine Juliet Starling's original cheerleader costume intact.