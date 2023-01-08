If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's our first look at Lollipop Chainsaw Remake's Juliet

Sucker.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Dragami Games - the team behind the upcoming remake of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw - has given us our first sneaky peek of leading lady, Juliet Starling.

Last year, the remake's producer said that upcoming remake of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw will not make broad changes to the story or design of the original game, and that includes any potential changes to the look of its main character, cheerleader Juliet.

10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Courtesy of a celebratory New Year's tweet, it looks like the team has been true to its word. Although it's only the tiniest glimpse, we've finally got our first look at the new-look Juliet, who's still slashing through hordes of zombies rocking a skimpy outfit, which you can see below:

Granted, it's not much to go on, but it should be welcomed news to those who'd been concerned about plans to modernise the 2012 hack-and-slasher.

The studio spent much of last year trying to convince players that the upcoming remake of Lollipop Chainsaw will not make broad changes to the story or design of the original game after several lines from the project's original announcement confused fans.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch