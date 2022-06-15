If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A return for Lollipop Chainsaw is on the horizon

Generating some buzz.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Lollipop Chainsaw, the over-the-top zombie game from No More Heroes creator Suda51, will be making a return.

That's according to Yoshimi Yasuda, the game's executive producer, who recently formed a fresh company to work on projects unknown.

Does this mean a re-release, a remaster or a sequel to the original Lollipop Chainsaw, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week? Yasuda declined to mention.

Watch on YouTube
Here's a look at Lollipop Chainsaw, originally released in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

"Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games," Yasuda said, namechecking his new company. "Please look forward to it."

Lollipop Chainsaw stars an American cheerleader in a skimpy outfit who chops up zombies while aided by her former boyfriend Nick - now a disembodied head.

It garnered mixed reviews at launch and failed to generate big enough sales to warrant a sequel. Still, the game seems to have stuck around in the public consciousness.

Fresh from his successes with cult favourites Killer7 and No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw creator Suda51 was at the height of his powers. The game is also notable for its script, which was worked on by Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad film director James Gunn.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch