A return for Lollipop Chainsaw is on the horizon

Lollipop Chainsaw, the over-the-top zombie game from No More Heroes creator Suda51, will be making a return.

That's according to Yoshimi Yasuda, the game's executive producer, who recently formed a fresh company to work on projects unknown.

Does this mean a re-release, a remaster or a sequel to the original Lollipop Chainsaw, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week? Yasuda declined to mention.

Here's a look at Lollipop Chainsaw, originally released in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

"Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games," Yasuda said, namechecking his new company. "Please look forward to it."

Lollipop Chainsaw はドラガミゲームスで復活させます。楽しみに待っていてください…!!!

Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.#ロリポップチェーンソー

Lollipop Chainsaw stars an American cheerleader in a skimpy outfit who chops up zombies while aided by her former boyfriend Nick - now a disembodied head.

It garnered mixed reviews at launch and failed to generate big enough sales to warrant a sequel. Still, the game seems to have stuck around in the public consciousness.

Fresh from his successes with cult favourites Killer7 and No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw creator Suda51 was at the height of his powers. The game is also notable for its script, which was worked on by Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad film director James Gunn.