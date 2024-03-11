Monster Hunter Stories remaster gets June release on PS4, Switch, and Steam

Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories remaster will launch for Switch, PS4, and Steam on 14th June. Additionally, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - the acclaimed second game in Capcom's lovable RPG spin-off series - releases for PlayStation 4 on the same day.

Capcom unveiled its Monster Hunter Stories remaster back in February, revealing it'll spruce up the original 2016 3DS release with HD visuals, new voice overs, a museum mode featuring art and music from the game, plus additional content previously only available in Japan.

As for the newly announced PS4 version of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, it features the same blend of classic RPG-style questing, Pokémon-esque monster collecting, and turn-based battling that proved so compelling when it released for Switch and Steam in 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 Monster Hunter Stories release date announcement trailer.

Eurogamer gave Wings of Ruin a Recommended badge and called it a "beautifully realised old-school RPG" at the time. "[It's] a warm and kind game with fun character design, engaging voice acting and some beautiful vistas," contributor Malindy Hetfield wrote, "and even when things got grindy I wanted to keep going to meet new Monsties and visit friends old and new."

When Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases for PlayStation 4 on 14th June, it'll be available in both standard and deluxe edition forms. The latter includes the game itself, alongside a range of cosmetic extras: the Kuan Coat outfit for Ena, the Razewing Armour Alpha and Beta player outfits, the Spiky Nergal player hairstyle, the Pukei-Pukei and Nergigante costumes for Navirou, and the Adventure Buddies 2 and 3 sticker sets.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Announcement Trailer | PS4 Monster Hunter Stories 2 - PS4 announcement trailer.

Anyone that pre-orders Monster Hunter Stories 2 ahead of release will get the Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena, and players can also link their Monster Hunter Rise save data on PlayStation 4 with Wings of Ruin to unlock the Kamura Gard player outfit.