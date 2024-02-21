Undersea Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure gets release date

Undersea Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure now has a release date, as announced at today's Nintendo Direct.

The game is set for release on 25th April across Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and - in an additional reveal - PS5.

Further, the game will be available at launch on Xbox and PC Game Pass. Check out the new trailer below.

Another Crab's Treasure | Official Release Date Trailer Another Crab's Treasure | Official Release Date Trailer

The game received a demo during Steam Next Fest last September and was a lot of fun. If you missed it, Another Crab's Treasure is an action game inspired by Dark Souls in which the protagonist hermit crab must battle various oceanic creatures using bits of rubbish as a protective shell.

It also includes a number of accessibility options rarely seen in Soulslike games, allowing players to adjust combat to their liking. Or, the crab can simply wield a massive gun.

It looks like a lot of fun, then, but also advances the genre and includes a serious message about pollution beneath its depths.