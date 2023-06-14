Sea of Stars and Another Crab's Treasure heading to Game Pass on release

Xbox has announced two more games heading to Game Pass on release.

Sea of Stars was previously revealed to be coming to Xbox consoles in August this year (in addition to Switch, PC and PlayStation). Now it's confirmed to be coming to Game Pass on day one too.

Then there's Aggro Crab's Another Crab's Treasure, which is headed to all Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass (alongside Switch and PC) when it releases in early 2024.

Watch on YouTube Another Crab's Treasure Xbox Game Pass reveal trailer

Both announcements were made at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended last night.

Farming sim adventure Lightyear Frontier was also shown off, and now has a launch window of early 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

To recap, Sea of Stars is a Chrono-Trigger inspired retro RPG from the developers of The Messenger. Its Switch demo was an absolute delight.

We're extremely excited to confirm that Sea of Stars will be joining the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog on launch day 💚 https://t.co/MSmzgikHNu — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 13, 2023

Another Crab's Treasure, meanwhile, is a comedy Soulslike about a hermit crab wearing trash as a shell and battling enemies with Umami Magic.

"We're beyond excited to give every single Game Pass user the gift of crabs next year," said Caelan Pollock, narrative director at Aggro Crab. "We've been working hard to make sure this game about crabs fighting with garbage is the best it can possibly be. Thanks for all your support so far!"

Lastly, Lightyear Frontier is a farming sim on an alien planet traversed in a mech suit. It can be played solo or cooperatively.

Also announced at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended were new game modes coming to rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush.