If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sea of Stars and Another Crab's Treasure heading to Game Pass on release

Plus Lightyear Frontier out next year.

Crab character from Another Crab's Treasure
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Xbox has announced two more games heading to Game Pass on release.

Sea of Stars was previously revealed to be coming to Xbox consoles in August this year (in addition to Switch, PC and PlayStation). Now it's confirmed to be coming to Game Pass on day one too.

Then there's Aggro Crab's Another Crab's Treasure, which is headed to all Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass (alongside Switch and PC) when it releases in early 2024.

Watch on YouTube
Another Crab's Treasure Xbox Game Pass reveal trailer

Both announcements were made at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended last night.

Farming sim adventure Lightyear Frontier was also shown off, and now has a launch window of early 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

To recap, Sea of Stars is a Chrono-Trigger inspired retro RPG from the developers of The Messenger. Its Switch demo was an absolute delight.

Another Crab's Treasure, meanwhile, is a comedy Soulslike about a hermit crab wearing trash as a shell and battling enemies with Umami Magic.

"We're beyond excited to give every single Game Pass user the gift of crabs next year," said Caelan Pollock, narrative director at Aggro Crab. "We've been working hard to make sure this game about crabs fighting with garbage is the best it can possibly be. Thanks for all your support so far!"

Lastly, Lightyear Frontier is a farming sim on an alien planet traversed in a mech suit. It can be played solo or cooperatively.

Also announced at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended were new game modes coming to rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch