Retro RPG Sea of Stars will launch on Xbox

Alongside other platforms.

Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Sea of Stars with Xbox logo

Sea of Stars is set to launch on Xbox, alongside the previously announced PC, Switch and PlayStation.

And that's both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

All versions will be released on 29th August.

Watch on YouTube
Sea of Stars | Release Date + Switch Demo Announcement Trailer

For the unfamiliar, Sea of Stars is from Canadian developer Sabotage Studio, following its Ninja Gaiden inspired debut The Messenger.

Sea of Stars is indebted to SNES turn-based RPGs like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG. In fact, Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda has written music for the game.

If you're keen to try it out ahead of its release in August, there's a demo available on Switch showing off its beautiful pixel world and dynamic battles.

I gave the demo a go last month after its reveal at Nintendo's Direct and came away very impressed.

Tagged With
Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch