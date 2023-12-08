The Game Awards 2023 Winners List

Another year, another jam-packed night at the The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley and co. hosted the 2023 edition of the glitzy Oscar-style event in Los Angeles this week, honouring the industry's best and brightest.

Over 30 awards were handed out at The Game Awards 2023, with Baldur's Gate 3 being the night's biggest winner - scooping six awards including the coveted Game of the Year gong. Larian, who also shadow-dropped Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, was given the night's biggest prize by Wonka and Dune star Timothée Chalamet.

Alan Wake 2 was the second biggest winner of the night, with Sam Lake's long-awaited survival horror sequel picking up three TGAs including Best Game Direction. The star-studded event at the Microsoft Theater, which had guest presenters such as Ella Purnell from the upcoming Fallout TV series and Marvel star Anthony Mackie, was also packed full of reveals for new games including Monster Hunter Wilds and the new Marvel Blade Game from Arkane. If you want to catch-up, we've also got a round-up of everything announced at The Game Awards 2023.

But without further ado, here's a full list of The Game Awards 2023 winners and the nominees for each individual category:

Every winner from The Game Awards 2023

Larian accepting the GOTY award for Baldur's Gate 3. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Game Awards

Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Winner)

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 (Winner)

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Winner)

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alan Wake 2 was another big winner at The Game Awards 2023. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Game Awards

Best Score/Music

Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Hi-Fi Rush (Winner)

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Best Performance

Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2

Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Forza Motorsport (Winner)

Diablo 4

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

Tchia (Winner)

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Cyberpunk 2077 (Winner)

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 16

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Sea of Stars (Winner)

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon (Winner)

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Honkai: Star Rail (Winner)

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Resident Evil Village (Winner)

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (Winner)

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Winner)

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

Street Fighter 6 (Winner)

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Over 30 awards were handed out at the Geoff Keighley-hosted event in LA. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Game Awards

Best Family Game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Winner)

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Pikmin 4 (Winner)

Advanced Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sports/Racing Game

Forza Motorsport (Winner)

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motofest

Best Multiplayer Game

Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

The Last of Us (Winner)

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Winner)

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse (Winner)

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Valorant (Winner)

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

Leage of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (Winner)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen

Best Esports Team

JD Gaming (Winner)

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Winner)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship (Winner)

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Players' Voice

Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That's every winner and nominee from The Game Awards 2023. If you're looking for more on the TGAs, find out why the shadow-dropped The Finals is going to be a massive hit, or alternatively, you can get up to speed on what was announced during The Game Awards indie showcase too.