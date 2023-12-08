If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Game Awards 2023 Winners List

Every award winner including GOTY.

Key art for The Game Awards 2023 showing a close-up of one of the TGA awards that's presented to winners.
Image credit: The Game Awards
Dion Dassanayake
Guide by Dion Dassanayake
Published on

Another year, another jam-packed night at the The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley and co. hosted the 2023 edition of the glitzy Oscar-style event in Los Angeles this week, honouring the industry's best and brightest.

Over 30 awards were handed out at The Game Awards 2023, with Baldur's Gate 3 being the night's biggest winner - scooping six awards including the coveted Game of the Year gong. Larian, who also shadow-dropped Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, was given the night's biggest prize by Wonka and Dune star Timothée Chalamet.

Alan Wake 2 was the second biggest winner of the night, with Sam Lake's long-awaited survival horror sequel picking up three TGAs including Best Game Direction. The star-studded event at the Microsoft Theater, which had guest presenters such as Ella Purnell from the upcoming Fallout TV series and Marvel star Anthony Mackie, was also packed full of reveals for new games including Monster Hunter Wilds and the new Marvel Blade Game from Arkane. If you want to catch-up, we've also got a round-up of everything announced at The Game Awards 2023.

But without further ado, here's a full list of The Game Awards 2023 winners and the nominees for each individual category:

Every winner from The Game Awards 2023

Larian on stage accepting the Game of the Year award for Baldur's Gate 3 at The Game Awards 2023.
Larian accepting the GOTY award for Baldur's Gate 3. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Game Awards

Game of the Year

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Sam Lake accepting the Best Direction award for Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards 2023.
Alan Wake 2 was another big winner at The Game Awards 2023. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Game Awards

Best Score/Music

  • Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

  • Hi-Fi Rush (Winner)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space Remake
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

Best Performance

  • Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
  • Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
  • Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Forza Motorsport (Winner)
  • Diablo 4
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

  • Tchia (Winner)
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077 (Winner)
  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Sea of Stars (Winner)
  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon (Winner)
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Honkai: Star Rail (Winner)
  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

  • Resident Evil Village (Winner)
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Synapse

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (Winner)
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Winner)
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best RPG

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

  • Street Fighter 6 (Winner)
  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
Geoff Keighley hosting The Game Awards 2023 in Los Angeles.
Over 30 awards were handed out at the Geoff Keighley-hosted event in LA. | Image credit: Eurogamer/The Game Awards

Best Family Game

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Winner)
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Pikmin 4 (Winner)
  • Advanced Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Forza Motorsport (Winner)
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motofest

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

  • The Last of Us (Winner)
  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Winner)
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

  • IronMouse (Winner)
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Esports Game

  • Valorant (Winner)
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • Leage of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile

Best Esports Athlete

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (Winner)
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
  • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
  • Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen

Best Esports Team

  • JD Gaming (Winner)
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

  • Christine “potter” Chi (Winner)
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Best Esports Event

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship (Winner)
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

Players' Voice

  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That's every winner and nominee from The Game Awards 2023. If you're looking for more on the TGAs, find out why the shadow-dropped The Finals is going to be a massive hit, or alternatively, you can get up to speed on what was announced during The Game Awards indie showcase too.