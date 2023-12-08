The Game Awards 2023 Winners List
Every award winner including GOTY.
Another year, another jam-packed night at the The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley and co. hosted the 2023 edition of the glitzy Oscar-style event in Los Angeles this week, honouring the industry's best and brightest.
Over 30 awards were handed out at The Game Awards 2023, with Baldur's Gate 3 being the night's biggest winner - scooping six awards including the coveted Game of the Year gong. Larian, who also shadow-dropped Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, was given the night's biggest prize by Wonka and Dune star Timothée Chalamet.
Alan Wake 2 was the second biggest winner of the night, with Sam Lake's long-awaited survival horror sequel picking up three TGAs including Best Game Direction. The star-studded event at the Microsoft Theater, which had guest presenters such as Ella Purnell from the upcoming Fallout TV series and Marvel star Anthony Mackie, was also packed full of reveals for new games including Monster Hunter Wilds and the new Marvel Blade Game from Arkane. If you want to catch-up, we've also got a round-up of everything announced at The Game Awards 2023.
But without further ado, here's a full list of The Game Awards 2023 winners and the nominees for each individual category:
Every winner from The Game Awards 2023
Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 (Winner)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score/Music
- Final Fantasy 16 (Winner)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
- Hi-Fi Rush (Winner)
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Best Performance
- Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
- Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
- Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Forza Motorsport (Winner)
- Diablo 4
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact
- Tchia (Winner)
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Winner)
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Sea of Stars (Winner)
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon (Winner)
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- Honkai: Star Rail (Winner)
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR Game
- Resident Evil Village (Winner)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
Best Action Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (Winner)
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Winner)
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Final Fantasy 16
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game
- Street Fighter 6 (Winner)
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Best Family Game
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Winner)
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Pikmin 4 (Winner)
- Advanced Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Forza Motorsport (Winner)
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motofest
Best Multiplayer Game
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaptation
- The Last of Us (Winner)
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Winner)
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year
- IronMouse (Winner)
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game
- Valorant (Winner)
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Leage of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (Winner)
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen
Best Esports Team
- JD Gaming (Winner)
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Team Vitality
Best Esports Coach
- Christine “potter” Chi (Winner)
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship (Winner)
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Players' Voice
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Winner)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
That's every winner and nominee from The Game Awards 2023.