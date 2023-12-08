Baldur's Gate 3 sweeps The Game Awards, including top prize

Baldur's Gate 3 - which is now available on Xbox! - won Game of the Year at tonight's The Game Awards ceremony.

Larian's celebrated role-playing game also scooped Best Performance for Neil Newbon as Astarion, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, Best Community Support and the fan-voted Player's Voice award.

Alan Wake 2 won three prizes, picking up gongs for Best Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.

Forza Motorsport score twice, meanwhile, winning Innovation in Accessibility and Best Sports/Racing Game.

Final Fantasy 16 won Best Score/Music, while Hi-Fi Rush won Best Audio Design. Best Adaptation went, unsurprisingly, to HBO's The Last of Us series.

Nintendo won a trio of titles for Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Best Family Game), Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Best Action Adventure) and Pikmin 4 (Best Sim/Strategy).

Tchia picked up the Games for Impact award, while Sea of Stars won Best Indie Game. Cocoon, a Eurogamer favourite, won Best Debute Indie.

Armored Core 6 was named Best Action Game, Street Fighter 6 won Best Fighting Game, and next year's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was named Most Anticipated Game. Best Ongoing Game was... Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Mobile Game was Honkai: Star Rail, while Best AR/VR Game was Resident Evil Village.