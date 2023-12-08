If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 sweeps The Game Awards, including top prize

While Alan Wake 2 picks up three awards.

Gale in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 - which is now available on Xbox! - won Game of the Year at tonight's The Game Awards ceremony.

Larian's celebrated role-playing game also scooped Best Performance for Neil Newbon as Astarion, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, Best Community Support and the fan-voted Player's Voice award.

Alan Wake 2 won three prizes, picking up gongs for Best Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.Watch on YouTube

Forza Motorsport score twice, meanwhile, winning Innovation in Accessibility and Best Sports/Racing Game.

Final Fantasy 16 won Best Score/Music, while Hi-Fi Rush won Best Audio Design. Best Adaptation went, unsurprisingly, to HBO's The Last of Us series.

Nintendo won a trio of titles for Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Best Family Game), Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Best Action Adventure) and Pikmin 4 (Best Sim/Strategy).

Tchia picked up the Games for Impact award, while Sea of Stars won Best Indie Game. Cocoon, a Eurogamer favourite, won Best Debute Indie.

Armored Core 6 was named Best Action Game, Street Fighter 6 won Best Fighting Game, and next year's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was named Most Anticipated Game. Best Ongoing Game was... Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Mobile Game was Honkai: Star Rail, while Best AR/VR Game was Resident Evil Village.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Alan Wake 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Epic Games Larian Studios PC PS5 Remedy Entertainment RPG Shooter Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy
See 1 more Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Comments