Baldur's Gate 3 out now on Xbox

Finally swings open.

Party companions looking over a vista in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian
Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on Xbox Series X/S.

The Xbox version arrives after the PlayStation release in September and August debut on PC, and was delayed due to difficulties with split screen co-op on the less powerful Series S console.

That mode has been dropped to allow for an earlier release, but is still planned for a post-launch patch.

Baldur's Gate 3 for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask)Watch on YouTube

The release date was teased ahead of The Game Awards tonight and was finally announced on X, formerly Twitter, after the show.

Baldur's Gate 3 has received plenty of updates since its initial launch, not least of all a brand new epilogue to tie up the story, as well as a permadeath mode.

Earlier this week, Larian released some player stats for the game: 1.3 million players have finished the game's campaign, with 15.9 percent of all playtime spent in the character creator.

Our Eurogamer Baldur's Gate 3 review praised the game's "excellent stagecraft and meticulous detail", while acknowledging some performance issues in its final act - much of which has since been improved in patches.

For even more on Baldur's Gate 3, check out Bertie's ongoing adventures as a very horrible evil character.

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

