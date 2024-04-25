Dragon's Dogma 2 success boosts Capcom's expected profits

Capcom has revised its full-year earnings forecast after the success of Dragon's Dogma 2 and its other popular releases over the last year.

In a statement released today, the company has raised its net sales forecast by 8.9 percent to 152.4m yen (£783m), and its net income by 8.3 percent to 43.3m yen (£222m).

The reason for this is the success of Capcom's recent games, in particular Street Fighter 6 and Dragon's Dogma 2.

The former, Capcom said, was "met with broad acclaim globally", while the latter has "performed favourably".

"Further, sales grew for catalogue titles consisting primarily of past titles from major series due to their steady popularity," reads the statement. "Altogether, this has led us to expect earnings for this business to exceed our plan."

No updated sales figures have been given at this time, though a full earnings report is expected next month.

Dragon's Dogma 2 sold 2.5m copies in under two weeks, leading to over 10m units shifted for the series as a whole.

Meanwhile, by the start of this year Street Fighter 6 had reached 3m sales. It's soon to hit its first year anniversary.

As for those catalogue sales, the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil series continue to sell well, according to the company's list of top-selling Platinum Titles.

In further Dragon's Dogma 2 news, its latest patch is now live. Perhaps controversially, it reduces the infection frequency of Dragonsplague among other changes.