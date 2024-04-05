Dragon's Dogma 2 modders removing controversial Dragonsplague

Dragon's Dogma 2 modders have been working on ways to deal with the controversial Dragonsplague mechanic that infects companion Pawns.

For the unaware, Dragonsplague is an infection that spreads through the game's Pawns, or AI companions, but sometimes it can be hard to tell which Pawns are infected.

Modders have therefore created tweaks to help players deal with the plague.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Dragon's Dogma 2 - Action Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

Take the Dragonsplague Counter mod from rthomasv3 (spotted by VG247). As the name suggests, this adds a counter to any Pawns to indicate their Dragonsplague level.

It's handy, but also a little blatant with an obvious red number over your Pawn's head. It only shows if the Pawn is in your party and possessed.

It's available on NexusMods if you're keen to give it a go, even though it breaks immersion of the game quite a bit.

Other mods take more drastic measures: rthomasv3 has created a second mod that simply removes the Dragonsplague system from the game entirely. No need for numbered counters, the infection just doesn't exist.

Essentially, the mod works by overriding the game's infection check and ensuring possession attempts fail.

Another mod, from the suitably named Dragonsplague Cure Team, prevents terminal infection by providing a cure for all Pawns on a configurable hotkey. Simply press a key and your companions are cured!

Outside of modding, Dragon's Dogma 2 players have been devising ways to warn others of infected Pawns by gifting owners with rotten food.

How are you getting on with Dragonsplague?