Nation of the Lambent Flame in Dragon's Dogma 2 is the follow-up quest to Feast of Deception and starts immediately after its completion.

You now have to enter Battahl to continue your adventure in Dragon's Dogma 2. Thankfully, Captain Brant was kind enough to give you an entry permit after the aforementioned quest, and you're going to need it. Wait for an ox cart at the west cart station in Vernworth to quickly reach the Checkpoint Rest Town and, once there, follow the paved path to the border gate.

Now you need to journey to Bakbattahl, but that's easier said than done so use our Nation of the Lambent Flame walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 to help you reach the city.

Nation of the Lambent Flame walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2: Journey to Battahl Your first task in Nation of the Lambent Flame is to actually enter Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2. Once you arrive at the Checkpoint Rest Town, however, you'll find that the gate is closed and guarded by a Beastren named Gordon. If you have the entry permit in your inventory, you'll automatically see a short cutscene. Shortly in front of you, Lord Phaesus drives through the gate in his chariot. How close you were to him... If you're playing as a Beastren, you can show the permit again and will be given entry to Battahl. If you're a human though, you'll need the beast mask from the forger Ibrahim here in the Checkpoint Rest Town and to disguise yourself. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Once you've finally crossed the border into Battahl, you can pick up on some local gossip by listening to the surrounding people. For example, these two men here are talking about the increasingly frequent attacks on oxcarts: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom This starts the side quest Mercy Among Thieves. You can also stay overnight in Zeplin's inn and give a boy named Toumi something to eat. Do this twice in a row and follow the scene with Hugo. If you're ready to continue the journey, there's some bad news - due to the aforementioned bandit attacks, oxcarts are not currently running to Bakbattahl. This means you'll have to walk the entire way to Bakbattahl. Even after the bandit gang has been stopped, oxcarts will only run again after you've arrived in Bakbattahl. On the way you'll meet a guy named Lyssandro, who will give you more information about the oxcart attacks. A few metres further south, someone called the Pathfinder will appear and give you a specific destination - The Rockmouse's Burrow. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom