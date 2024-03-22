How to get to Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2

Battahl is Dragon Dogma 2's second major kingdom located to the South of its world. Unlike the verdant lands of Vermund, it is a predominantly arid environment with deserts and canyons, and home to Beastrens.

It's an essential place to reach as part of Dragon's Dogma 2's main quest, though getting there isn't quite as straightforward as it sounds. The main entrance for this region is via the Checkpoint Rest Town to the West of Vernmouth; the quickest way to get there is by taking the Oxcart to the northwest of Vernmouth's city gates.

The problem will be getting past the big gate barring your way at the checkpoint. So we'll let you know how to get past and into Battahl.

On this page:

How to get past the checkpoint into Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2 To get the guard at Checkpoint Rest Town to let you through the Vermind-Battahl border, you'll first have to get hold of an entry permit to cross the border, which you acquire after completing the quest, 'Feast of Deception'. You'll then begin the quest 'Nation of the Lambent Flame', which requires you to journey to Battahl, and for that, Captain Brant will give you the necessary entry permit. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom There is, however, a little wrinkle here, as the item he gives you is a Beastren Border Entry Permit, - its use restricted to beastrens. If your Arisen is a Beastren, then great, but you'll be refused entry as a human, and it won't work just by having a beastren pawn in your party. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Fortunately, all you need to do is to disguise yourself as a beastren. But how are you supposed to do that? The answer is also in this town. Tucked in a corner of town is Ibrahim's Scrap Store, a little out of the way compared to the inn and Vocations Guild, so you might not come across it the first or even second time you come through. If you're coming into the town, just before reaching the inn, turn right and follow around the building. There will be a narrow alley you can squeeze through and it will be around the corner to the right. Alternatively, walk through the main street past the Vocation Guild then turn right at the rest bench, go straight while keeping to the right and a path will take you down a slope to where the Scrap Store is on the right. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Speak to Ibrahim and select 'Buy' to find among his wares a beastren mask for sale. Keep note of this place as you'll also be able to buy other items relevant to other quests, as well as request forgeries of items too! Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom With the mask, just equip it then present the entry permit to the guard and he'll let you in. Just through the border there's an Oxcart you can ride that will take you all the way to the kingdom's capital of Bakbattahl, or you can enjoy the trek through the desert at your leisure. While you'll be asked to present the entry permit every time you pass the checkpoint, you'll no longer need to wear the beastren mask in future, so you can put that away.