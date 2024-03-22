Best Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vocations are the classes of Dragon's Dogma 2 and decide what kind of combat you'll be using, along with the Weapon and Core Skills you'll be able to unlock. For this reason, it's a good idea to figure out what is the best Vocation for you in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You can choose the Vocation for both the Arisen and your Main Pawn during the opening hour of Dragon's Dogma 2. Thankfully, you're not tied to this decision and can change both Vocations whenever you like through respeccing.

If you're planning out your Main Pawn in particular, then it's worth checking out our best early game Pawn build recommendations.

Below we take a look at both the best early game and late game Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, along with which Vocations are exclusive to the Arisen.

Best early game Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

When you first start Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll only have access to four Vocations - Fighter, Archer, Mage and Thief. The answer to which one is best for the early game, however, is subjective to you based upon the type of combat you wish to play. (Sorry, annoying answer I know.)

Before we take an individual look at these four Vocations, there are some important details to note. The first is that it's worth changing your Vocation every so often; not only to experiment with the different combat styles Dragon's Dogma 2 offers, but to unlock additional Augments since they can be used across Vocations. This means if you unlock a Mage Augment but switch to the Thief Vocation, you can still apply this Augment. Since you can have up to six Augments, it's a good idea to do some mixing and matching to create your perfect build.

Secondly, each Vocation has 10 Ranks - the higher your Rank, the more Weapon Skills, Core Skills and Augments will be available to you. A Vocations Rank is raised by using said Vocation in combat. It's important to remember that Vocation Ranks are not shared between the Arisen and the Main Pawn. This means you'll always be starting from Rank 1 when you choose a new Vocation. Thankfully, your Rank progress is saved when you switch Vocation, so you're free to jump back and forth as much as you like.

Thirdly, it's a good idea to have your Main Pawn's Vocation complement your own to ensure you're covering your weaknesses. If you go for the melee-focused Fighter, for example, then consider having your Main Pawn be an Archer to include some ranged attacks in your team. The Main Pawn's Vocation, like the Arisen, can be changed as many times as you like and our how to respec guide will walk you through the process. We also have some early game Pawn build recommendations.

Personally, I started Dragon's Dogma 2 as a Thief because I like fast paced combat. Meanwhile, my Main Pawn was a Mage due to their healing capabilities and the elemental boosts they could provide for my own attacks. I later switched to a Sorcerer - a decision partly driven by my desire to wear a cool hat and want to experiment with a different combat style. At the same time, I switched my Main Pawn's Vocation to Thief since I wanted to fill the melee defence spot I had opened up in my party and the knowledge I had gained while playing as one helped me craft their new build. (Also I could switch over my equipment, so I'd have more money saved for the future hat.)

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the starting Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Fighter

Fighter is perfect for anyone who prefers a balanced approach to up-close melee combat thanks to how it allows you to wield a shield. Due to this, Fighters have the ability to defend against up-close enemy attacks. This means you can deflect oncoming attacks and, in doing so, potentially create an opportunity for you to exploit an enemy's weaknesses. You'll want to keep an eye on your Stamina when defending though, because, not only will it recover slowly, but you'll lose Stamina if your shield takes a hit.

You also have the ability to conduct follow-up attacks when playing as Fighter if your opponent is down, knocked off balance or not expecting your attack. Once again, this grants you the perfect chance to unleash some strong Weapon Skill. The downside, however, is that it will leave you vulnerable for a short period of time.

If you're planning on playing as Fighter, then consider having your Main Pawn be either an Archer or a Mage. An Archer will provide useful range attacks, lowering the enemy's health while you deal your own blows, while the Mage has the ability to heal you.

Here are the Fighter Augments:

Mettle - Augments your physical Defence.

- Augments your physical Defence. Provocation - Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.

- Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Thew - Enables you to carry additional weight.

- Enables you to carry additional weight. Dominion - Allows you to lift up and pin down foes for an extended duration.

- Allows you to lift up and pin down foes for an extended duration. Diligence - Hastens recovery when downed or crawling.

Archer

The Archer Vocation is focused around range combat. (Not surprising really, it's not like one of your attacks is going to be blasting a Radio 4 drama about farming.) When playing as an Archer, it's best to position yourself on the battle's edge rather than becoming trapped in the middle of combat. This will allow you to focus on taking down enemies from a distance to create openings for your allies and pawns.

As you increase your Rank as an Archer, you'll be able to gain new Weapon Skills and find arrows which will let you inflict debilitations upon your enemies, such as sleep or simply setting them on fire. This effectively allows you to control the battlefield from a safe distance if done correctly, especially since you have the ability to quickly switch between targeted foes. It does, however, require good Weapon Skill management as using these will help your arrows fly further and deal more damage. You can also use Steady Shot to focus on an enemy's weak spot to, once again, support your allies in their attacks.

Being an Archer comes in quite handy during the opening hours of Dragon's Dogma 2 since you'll find yourself encountering a number of harpies. Since harpies can fly, being an Archer will give you an advantage against them compared to the melee-focused Vocations since you can literally shoot them out of the sky. Though, it's important to remember that Dragon's Dogma 2 is an open world game, so you shouldn't pick your Vocation based on this fact alone.

If you do decide to become an Archer, then it's a good idea to have your Main Pawn's first Vocation be either Fighter or Thief. This will allow them to jump into the heat of battle, while you support them from the sidelines.

Below you'll find the Archer Vocation Augments:

Ambuscade - Increases damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance.

- Increases damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance. Endurance - Increases your maximum Stamina.

- Increases your maximum Stamina. Radiance - Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area.

- Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area. Lethality - Increases damage dealt when striking a target's vitals.

- Increases damage dealt when striking a target's vitals. Avidity - Enables you to clamber up cliffs and scale foes and other surfaces more quickly.

Mage

The Mage Vocation can be seen as a mixture of a support and combatant Vocation due to how it allows you to both give and take health. You'll have a range of spells at your disposal that will deal damage, but can also grant elemental abilities to your Pawn's weapons for a short amount of time. Curative Magick will also allow you to heal both your own and your Pawn's health - just make sure they're in range when you cast it!

When playing as a Mage, it's very important to remember that spells take time to cast. On top of that - the more powerful the spell, the longer it will take to cast. (The same rule is applied to the Sorcerer Vocation.) While you can move while spell casting, this will also increase the time it will take to do so. For this reason, like with being a Archer, it's a good idea to avoid the midst of combat when playing as a Mage, because, even though you can heal yourself, you will be quite vulnerable. Thankfully, some spells allow you to change targets while enchanting, so, by keeping an eye on enemy health bars, you'll be able to decide where best to aim your attack.

Like the Archer, it's worth having your Main Pawn be either a Fighter or Thief if you're playing as a Mage. This way you'll have someone defending you while you focus on casting spells. Though, you may also want to consider having a fellow Mage in your Pawn party as casting the same spell alongside them will decrease the amount of time it will take to cast.

Below lie the Mage Augments:

Apotropaism - Augments your Magick Defense.

- Augments your Magick Defense. Beatitude - Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks.

- Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks. Intervention - Reduces the duration of debilitations you are afflicted with.

- Reduces the duration of debilitations you are afflicted with. Perpetuation - Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations.

- Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations. Exaltation - Augments your Stamina recovery speed.

Thief

Thief is a melee-combat focused Vocation, but, unlike the Fighter, you won't be able to use a shield. Instead, you'll be focusing on dealing strong attacks quickly and dodging enemy attacks or using your abilities to hide from enemies completely. For this reason, you'll want to keep a good eye on your Stamina when playing as a Thief.

As mentioned, the key to playing as a Thief is knowing when to attack and when to flee. Thankfully, the Swift Step ability helps you quickly dodge enemy attacks or reposition yourself around foe before dealing some deadly damage. You can also use the Twin Fang attack to pin an enemy to the ground before inflicting some more damage. This will, however, leave you vulnerable to enemy attacks, so it's best to avoid doing so if you're surrounded by enemies.

Thieves can also use Twin Fangs to cling to larger enemies where you can unleash one of their many Weapon Skills. Some of the skills have the ability to inflict debilitations, so you'll want to make sure your Weapon Skills are balanced. Like Fighters, the Thief Vocation also has the ability to inflict follow-up attacks if an enemy is downed, knocked off balance or not expecting your attack at the risk of leaving you vulnerable.

When it comes to choosing your Main Pawn's Vocation, the Thief works best with the Mage, thanks to the healing and elemental boosts they offer, or, once you've unlocked it, the Sorcerer due to how this Vocation can replenish your lost Stamina.

Here are the Thief Augments:

Subtlety - Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.

- Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. Gratification - Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow to a foe.

- Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow to a foe. Poise - Reduces the Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe's grip.

- Reduces the Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe's grip. Vigor - Reduces the Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes.

- Reduces the Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes. Verve - Augments your Strength.