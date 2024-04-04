Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2 are a type of collectible that can be found in random places as you explore the world around you on your quest to establish yourself as the one true Arisen.

Finding these Dragon's Dogma 2 items isn't simply for the fun of treasure hunting, you can exchange them at specific places across the land for high-tier items and armor pieces that will aid you on your adventure.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2, where to exchange them and all of the Seeker Token rewards on offer.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to find Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2

The best way to find Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to pay close attention to your surroundings while you're exploring. Seeker Tokens are hidden across the environment, meaning they could quite literally be anywhere but some are more well hidden than others.

There are a total of 240 Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2, but you only need to find 80 Seeker Tokens to earn the 'The Collector' achivement.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

We found the one in the image above hidden in the fountain the middle of the Merchant's Quarter in Vernworth. We then found another on a grate in the graveyard area in the Noble Quarter.

Where to exchange Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can exchange Seeker Tokens in Dragon's Dogma 2 by visiting a Vocation Guild or speaking to some NPC Innkeepers in less-populated settlements. Though, it's far easier to visit and locate a Vocation Guild like the one in the Merchant's Quarter of Vernworth.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Speak to the NPC at your chosen location and select the 'Give Seeker's Tokens' option. Then, agree to hand over any Tokens you have in your inventory. Doing so will earn you any rewards you qualify for, and will bring up the exchange menu where you can see all of the items you can get for Seeker Tokens.

All Seeker Tokens rewards in Dragon's Dogma 2

Here's a list of all of the items you can get from Seeker Tokens and how much they cost:

Item Description Seeker Token Cost Ferrystone A stone that can instantly spirit the user back to the location of a set Portcrystal. 1 Ring of Vehemence A ring imbued with power. The wearer's attacks are more likely to stagger and knock down foes. 5 Ring of Triumph A ring imbued with power. Slightly boosts maximum health, maximum Stamina and the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry. 15 Dowsing Spikes Daggers with hilts meant to recall snakes on the hunt. They emit a glow whenever treasure is near. 30 Twilight Star A simple metal circlet. Adorned with a small jewel over the brow that resembles a faintly twinkling star. 50 Ring of Profusion A ring imbued with power. Moderately increases the maximum amount of weight that the wearer can carry. 70 Champion's Mantle A mantle that exudes self-assured majesty. Makes any triumph seem a foregone conclusion. 90 Eternal Bond A ring that brims with mystic light. Grants the wearer a more companionable air. When offered as a gift, it deepens the bond between giver and receiver. 120 Charming Corset A garment of thin cloth that hugs the wearer's frame, drawing tightly over the waist and hips to flattering effect. 150 Legion's Might A staff crowned with a small piece of an Arisen's heart. Pawns who equip it revive of their own accord when rendered immobile. 180 Ring of Endeavor A ring bearing a mysterious power that invigorates the spirit. Slightly boosts discipline from defeating foes. 220

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Dragon's Dogma 2 content, check out our pages listing the best vocations and the best early game Pawn build. If it's main quests you're stuck on, we have a Nameless Village walkthrough, a Caged Magistrate walkthrough and a page showing you how to complete Disa's Plot.