As the Arisen, you need to face many dangers in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and, although pawns will give their lives to protect you, using the best armor is still a great way to avoid getting killed.

Leveling up your character and unlocking all the Vocations are two of many ways to improve your chances of successfully finishing Dragon's Dogma 2. Enemies don’t change that much in the game but they will always hit you hard especially if you’re not upgrading your gear, which is quite expensive in the game.

To keep your character ready for every challenge and spend well on the hard-earned pieces of gold you have, we prepared this guide about the best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for each vocation, explaining where you can get them. Now, you just need to pick the one that’s the best for your character and finish some dragons off.

Best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 You find below all the best armor pieces for the vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. There's more than one option for each category so you can pick the one that works the best depending on where you’re in the game. The items recommended were selected based on their good stats and how accessible they are, since they are all sold by NPCs. Cloaks aren’t considered here because they are situational so it’s advised to change them constantly considering the type of enemies present in the area. This doesn't mean you can't find better armor from killing the enemies who cross your path, but, at the time of writing, it's hard to say what the drop rate is for these items. Due to this, we've focused on the armor you can purchase to help you spend your gold wisely. We also have a guide covering the best weapons you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2. A good set of armor means nothing if you don't have the firepower to back it up! Warfarer is not contemplated in this guide because the best armor for this Vocation depends strictly on the build you’re running. Consider checking the recommendation for the vocations that play similarly to how you’re building your character. Fighter Here's a selection of the best Fighter armor you can purchase: Name Type How to obtain Winged Sallet Head Checkpoint Rest Town

13800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Fiendish Armet Head Volcanic Island Armory

34600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Dominion Armor Body Armor Checkpoints Rest Town

208000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Thrasher's Surcoat Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

54200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Sabatons of Judgement Leg Bakbattahl

23000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Vigilant Greaves Leg Volcanic Island Armory

35800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Warrior Below you'll find the best Warrior armor you can buy: Name Type How to obtain Valorous Helm Head Bakbattahl

26000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Fiendish Armet Head Volcanic Island Armory

33500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Meloirean Cyclops Veil Head Drop

Armored Cyclops Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Meloirean Plate Body Armor Checkpoint Rest Town

20300 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Thrasher's Surcoat Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

54200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Raptor Claws Legs Checkpoint Rest Town

16500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Diabolic Cuisses Legs Volcanic Island Armory

33800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Thief Thieves should always focus on taking money, not spending it. Due to this, here's the best Thief armor you can buy to help you save that precious gold: Name Type How to obtain Falconian Beak Head Checkpoint Rest Town

14400 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Lion-Lord's Healm Head Volcanic Island Armory

35000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Wildeagle Padded Armor Body Armor Checkpoint Rest Town

20800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Bestial Boon Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

42800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Over-Knee Boots Legs Sacred Arbor

9900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Dapper Chausses Legs Bakbatthal

28000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Mage Below you'll find the best Mage armor you can purchase: Name Type How to obtain Arcane Hat Head Sacred Arbor

23200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Solar Ascension Head Volcanic Island Armory

26000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Enchanter's Quilted Gown Body Armor Checkpoints Rest Town

18200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Ares Morpho Robe Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

42800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Ascetic Gaiters Legs Bakbattahl

15200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Nightfall Greaves Legs Sacred Arbor

15800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Sorcerer Here's the best Sorcerer armor you can purchase and, thankfully, it includes a fancy hat: Name Type How to obtain Sorcerer's Hood Head Bakbattahl

24900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Witch's Hat Head Volcanic Island Armory

39600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Esoteric Vestment Body Armor Sacred Arbor

26600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Orphic Robe Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

46200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Nightgall Greaves Legs Sacred Arbor

115800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Epiphanic Waistguard Legs Volcanic Island Armory

35800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Archer Archers may fight from a distance, but it's still a good idea to know the best Archer armor you can buy: Name Type How to obtain Griffin-Feather Hood Head BakBattahl

23800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Confidant's Hood Head Volcanic Island Armory

33500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Graceful Tunic Body Armor Sacred Arbor

21900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Valkyrian Scalecloth Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

42200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Arena Breeches Legs Volcanic Island Armory

33100 Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Evergreen Greaves Legs Sacred Arbor

37500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Mystic Spearhand Below lie the best Mystic Spearhand armor you can buy: Name Type How to obtain Battahli Turban Head Bakbattahl

12600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Confidant's Hood Head Volcanic Island Armory

33500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Creedbound Armor Body Armor Bakbattahl

32400 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Adept's Coat Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

43600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Raptor Claws Legs Checkpoint Rest Town

16500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Arena Breeches Legs Volcanic Island Armory

33100 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Trickster Make sure if you purchase the best Trickster armor if this becomes you chosen class: Name Type How to obtain Veil of Awakening Head Bakbattahl

2700 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Uncanny Eyes Head Volcanic Island Armory

37500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Nirvane Body Armor Bakbattahl

16600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Mysterial Robe Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

39200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Monkish Gaiters Legs Bakbattahl

3900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Rapturous Raffia Skirt Legs Volcanic Island Armory

33800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Magick Archer Finally, here's the best Magick Archer armor you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2: Name Type How to obtain Dawn Hood Head Checkpoint Rest Twon

13800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Confidant's Hood Head Volcanic Island Armory

33500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Eonian Coat Body Armor Volcanic Island Armory

38500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Elven Garb Body Armor Sacred Arbor

442000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Evergreen Greaves Legs Sacred Arbor

15800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Mercenary Hosen Legs Volcanic Island Armory

29710 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom