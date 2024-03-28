Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

As the Arisen, you need to face many dangers in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and, although pawns will give their lives to protect you, using the best armor is still a great way to avoid getting killed.

Leveling up your character and unlocking all the Vocations are two of many ways to improve your chances of successfully finishing Dragon's Dogma 2. Enemies don’t change that much in the game but they will always hit you hard especially if you’re not upgrading your gear, which is quite expensive in the game.

To keep your character ready for every challenge and spend well on the hard-earned pieces of gold you have, we prepared this guide about the best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for each vocation, explaining where you can get them. Now, you just need to pick the one that’s the best for your character and finish some dragons off.

On this page:

Best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You find below all the best armor pieces for the vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. There's more than one option for each category so you can pick the one that works the best depending on where you’re in the game.

The items recommended were selected based on their good stats and how accessible they are, since they are all sold by NPCs. Cloaks aren’t considered here because they are situational so it’s advised to change them constantly considering the type of enemies present in the area.

This doesn't mean you can't find better armor from killing the enemies who cross your path, but, at the time of writing, it's hard to say what the drop rate is for these items. Due to this, we've focused on the armor you can purchase to help you spend your gold wisely.

We also have a guide covering the best weapons you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2. A good set of armor means nothing if you don't have the firepower to back it up!

Warfarer is not contemplated in this guide because the best armor for this Vocation depends strictly on the build you’re running. Consider checking the recommendation for the vocations that play similarly to how you’re building your character.

Fighter

Here's a selection of the best Fighter armor you can purchase:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Winged SalletHeadCheckpoint Rest Town
13800 G

Fiendish ArmetHeadVolcanic Island Armory
34600 G

Dominion ArmorBody ArmorCheckpoints Rest Town
208000 G

Thrasher's SurcoatBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
54200 G

Sabatons of JudgementLegBakbattahl
23000 G

Vigilant GreavesLegVolcanic Island Armory
35800 G


Warrior

Below you'll find the best Warrior armor you can buy:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Valorous HelmHeadBakbattahl
26000 G

Fiendish ArmetHeadVolcanic Island Armory
33500 G

Meloirean Cyclops VeilHeadDrop
Armored Cyclops

Meloirean PlateBody ArmorCheckpoint Rest Town
20300 G

Thrasher's SurcoatBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
54200 G

Raptor ClawsLegsCheckpoint Rest Town
16500 G

Diabolic CuissesLegsVolcanic Island Armory
33800 G


Thief

Thieves should always focus on taking money, not spending it. Due to this, here's the best Thief armor you can buy to help you save that precious gold:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Falconian BeakHeadCheckpoint Rest Town
14400 G

Lion-Lord's HealmHeadVolcanic Island Armory
35000 G

Wildeagle Padded ArmorBody ArmorCheckpoint Rest Town
20800 G

Bestial BoonBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
42800 G

Over-Knee BootsLegsSacred Arbor
9900 G

Dapper ChaussesLegsBakbatthal
28000 G


Mage

Below you'll find the best Mage armor you can purchase:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Arcane HatHeadSacred Arbor
23200 G

Solar AscensionHeadVolcanic Island Armory
26000 G

Enchanter's Quilted GownBody ArmorCheckpoints Rest Town
18200 G

Ares Morpho RobeBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
42800 G

Ascetic GaitersLegsBakbattahl
15200 G

Nightfall GreavesLegsSacred Arbor
15800 G


Sorcerer

Here's the best Sorcerer armor you can purchase and, thankfully, it includes a fancy hat:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Sorcerer's HoodHeadBakbattahl
24900 G

Witch's HatHeadVolcanic Island Armory
39600 G

Esoteric VestmentBody ArmorSacred Arbor
26600 G

Orphic RobeBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
46200 G

Nightgall GreavesLegsSacred Arbor
115800 G

Epiphanic WaistguardLegsVolcanic Island Armory
35800 G


Archer

Archers may fight from a distance, but it's still a good idea to know the best Archer armor you can buy:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Griffin-Feather HoodHeadBakBattahl
23800 G

Confidant's HoodHeadVolcanic Island Armory
33500 G

Graceful TunicBody ArmorSacred Arbor
21900 G

Valkyrian ScaleclothBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
42200 G

Arena BreechesLegsVolcanic Island Armory
33100

Evergreen GreavesLegsSacred Arbor
37500 G


Mystic Spearhand

Below lie the best Mystic Spearhand armor you can buy:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Battahli TurbanHeadBakbattahl
12600 G

Confidant's HoodHeadVolcanic Island Armory
33500 G

Creedbound ArmorBody ArmorBakbattahl
32400 G

Adept's CoatBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
43600 G

Raptor ClawsLegsCheckpoint Rest Town
16500 G

Arena BreechesLegsVolcanic Island Armory
33100 G


Trickster

Make sure if you purchase the best Trickster armor if this becomes you chosen class:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Veil of AwakeningHeadBakbattahl
2700 G

Uncanny EyesHeadVolcanic Island Armory
37500 G

NirvaneBody ArmorBakbattahl
16600 G

Mysterial RobeBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
39200 G

Monkish GaitersLegsBakbattahl
3900 G

Rapturous Raffia SkirtLegsVolcanic Island Armory
33800 G


Magick Archer

Finally, here's the best Magick Archer armor you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2:

NameTypeHow to obtain
Dawn HoodHeadCheckpoint Rest Twon
13800 G

Confidant's HoodHeadVolcanic Island Armory
33500 G

Eonian CoatBody ArmorVolcanic Island Armory
38500 G

Elven GarbBody ArmorSacred Arbor
442000 G

Evergreen GreavesLegsSacred Arbor
15800 G

Mercenary HosenLegsVolcanic Island Armory
29710 G


Dragon’s Dogma 2 Armor explained

The armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is split into three main pieces – head, body, and legs – and two accessories, cloak and rings. In every piece, the Vocations that can wear them are indicated by their symbols. On the other hand, there are no gender-locked pieces of gear in the game.

Aside from rings, which have their own unique stats ring-to-ring, all the other pieces affect the same attributes. The two main attributes are the defense against physical attacks and magical attacks. At the same time, they also affect your resistance against slash, strike, knockdown and elemental attacks. Lastly, a piece of armor might also increase your resistance to debilitations, such as silence and poison.

Although the 'expensive gear means better gear' rule is possible to apply in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s important to ponder on the attributes a specific piece affects to know whether it will fit your build or not.

The armour pieces in Dragon's Dogma 2 are specific for each vocation

To obtain new armor, you can buy them from NPC in the cities or merchants you find in small villages. You can also find them in chests or gain them after completing missions. In case you’re really lucky, you might even drop a piece of equipment when defeating an enemy.

Because Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action RPG, your capacity to quickly select commands in different situations is as important as the numbers in your equipment. Not investing in new and better pieces of armor might cost you a lot as you progress in the game. Every new area comes with tougher enemies to face that will deplete your life bar pretty fast if you don’t upgrade your gear.

Good luck finding the best armor for your chosen Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2!

