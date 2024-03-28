Best Armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Fill your storage with all these great pieces of gear.
As the Arisen, you need to face many dangers in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and, although pawns will give their lives to protect you, using the best armor is still a great way to avoid getting killed.
Leveling up your character and unlocking all the Vocations are two of many ways to improve your chances of successfully finishing Dragon's Dogma 2. Enemies don’t change that much in the game but they will always hit you hard especially if you’re not upgrading your gear, which is quite expensive in the game.
To keep your character ready for every challenge and spend well on the hard-earned pieces of gold you have, we prepared this guide about the best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for each vocation, explaining where you can get them. Now, you just need to pick the one that’s the best for your character and finish some dragons off.
Best armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2
You find below all the best armor pieces for the vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. There's more than one option for each category so you can pick the one that works the best depending on where you’re in the game.
The items recommended were selected based on their good stats and how accessible they are, since they are all sold by NPCs. Cloaks aren’t considered here because they are situational so it’s advised to change them constantly considering the type of enemies present in the area.
This doesn't mean you can't find better armor from killing the enemies who cross your path, but, at the time of writing, it's hard to say what the drop rate is for these items. Due to this, we've focused on the armor you can purchase to help you spend your gold wisely.
We also have a guide covering the best weapons you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2. A good set of armor means nothing if you don't have the firepower to back it up!
Warfarer is not contemplated in this guide because the best armor for this Vocation depends strictly on the build you’re running. Consider checking the recommendation for the vocations that play similarly to how you’re building your character.
Fighter
Here's a selection of the best Fighter armor you can purchase:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Winged Sallet
|Head
|Checkpoint Rest Town
13800 G
|Fiendish Armet
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
34600 G
|Dominion Armor
|Body Armor
|Checkpoints Rest Town
208000 G
|Thrasher's Surcoat
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
54200 G
|Sabatons of Judgement
|Leg
|Bakbattahl
23000 G
|Vigilant Greaves
|Leg
|Volcanic Island Armory
35800 G
Warrior
Below you'll find the best Warrior armor you can buy:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Valorous Helm
|Head
|Bakbattahl
26000 G
|Fiendish Armet
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
33500 G
|Meloirean Cyclops Veil
|Head
|Drop
Armored Cyclops
|Meloirean Plate
|Body Armor
|Checkpoint Rest Town
20300 G
|Thrasher's Surcoat
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
54200 G
|Raptor Claws
|Legs
|Checkpoint Rest Town
16500 G
|Diabolic Cuisses
|Legs
|Volcanic Island Armory
33800 G
Thief
Thieves should always focus on taking money, not spending it. Due to this, here's the best Thief armor you can buy to help you save that precious gold:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Falconian Beak
|Head
|Checkpoint Rest Town
14400 G
|Lion-Lord's Healm
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
35000 G
|Wildeagle Padded Armor
|Body Armor
|Checkpoint Rest Town
20800 G
|Bestial Boon
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
42800 G
|Over-Knee Boots
|Legs
|Sacred Arbor
9900 G
|Dapper Chausses
|Legs
|Bakbatthal
28000 G
Mage
Below you'll find the best Mage armor you can purchase:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Arcane Hat
|Head
|Sacred Arbor
23200 G
|Solar Ascension
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
26000 G
|Enchanter's Quilted Gown
|Body Armor
|Checkpoints Rest Town
18200 G
|Ares Morpho Robe
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
42800 G
|Ascetic Gaiters
|Legs
|Bakbattahl
15200 G
|Nightfall Greaves
|Legs
|Sacred Arbor
15800 G
Sorcerer
Here's the best Sorcerer armor you can purchase and, thankfully, it includes a fancy hat:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Sorcerer's Hood
|Head
|Bakbattahl
24900 G
|Witch's Hat
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
39600 G
|Esoteric Vestment
|Body Armor
|Sacred Arbor
26600 G
|Orphic Robe
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
46200 G
|Nightgall Greaves
|Legs
|Sacred Arbor
115800 G
|Epiphanic Waistguard
|Legs
|Volcanic Island Armory
35800 G
Archer
Archers may fight from a distance, but it's still a good idea to know the best Archer armor you can buy:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Griffin-Feather Hood
|Head
|BakBattahl
23800 G
|Confidant's Hood
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
33500 G
|Graceful Tunic
|Body Armor
|Sacred Arbor
21900 G
|Valkyrian Scalecloth
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
42200 G
|Arena Breeches
|Legs
|Volcanic Island Armory
33100
|Evergreen Greaves
|Legs
|Sacred Arbor
37500 G
Mystic Spearhand
Below lie the best Mystic Spearhand armor you can buy:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Battahli Turban
|Head
|Bakbattahl
12600 G
|Confidant's Hood
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
33500 G
|Creedbound Armor
|Body Armor
|Bakbattahl
32400 G
|Adept's Coat
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
43600 G
|Raptor Claws
|Legs
|Checkpoint Rest Town
16500 G
|Arena Breeches
|Legs
|Volcanic Island Armory
33100 G
Trickster
Make sure if you purchase the best Trickster armor if this becomes you chosen class:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Veil of Awakening
|Head
|Bakbattahl
2700 G
|Uncanny Eyes
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
37500 G
|Nirvane
|Body Armor
|Bakbattahl
16600 G
|Mysterial Robe
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
39200 G
|Monkish Gaiters
|Legs
|Bakbattahl
3900 G
|Rapturous Raffia Skirt
|Legs
|Volcanic Island Armory
33800 G
Magick Archer
Finally, here's the best Magick Archer armor you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2:
|Name
|Type
|How to obtain
|Dawn Hood
|Head
|Checkpoint Rest Twon
13800 G
|Confidant's Hood
|Head
|Volcanic Island Armory
33500 G
|Eonian Coat
|Body Armor
|Volcanic Island Armory
38500 G
|Elven Garb
|Body Armor
|Sacred Arbor
442000 G
|Evergreen Greaves
|Legs
|Sacred Arbor
15800 G
|Mercenary Hosen
|Legs
|Volcanic Island Armory
29710 G
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Armor explained
The armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is split into three main pieces – head, body, and legs – and two accessories, cloak and rings. In every piece, the Vocations that can wear them are indicated by their symbols. On the other hand, there are no gender-locked pieces of gear in the game.
Aside from rings, which have their own unique stats ring-to-ring, all the other pieces affect the same attributes. The two main attributes are the defense against physical attacks and magical attacks. At the same time, they also affect your resistance against slash, strike, knockdown and elemental attacks. Lastly, a piece of armor might also increase your resistance to debilitations, such as silence and poison.
Although the 'expensive gear means better gear' rule is possible to apply in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s important to ponder on the attributes a specific piece affects to know whether it will fit your build or not.
To obtain new armor, you can buy them from NPC in the cities or merchants you find in small villages. You can also find them in chests or gain them after completing missions. In case you’re really lucky, you might even drop a piece of equipment when defeating an enemy.
Because Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action RPG, your capacity to quickly select commands in different situations is as important as the numbers in your equipment. Not investing in new and better pieces of armor might cost you a lot as you progress in the game. Every new area comes with tougher enemies to face that will deplete your life bar pretty fast if you don’t upgrade your gear.
Good luck finding the best armor for your chosen Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2!