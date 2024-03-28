Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, it doesn’t matter how fast or skilful you are when fighting goblins or hunting dragons. You still need to use the best weapon in your inventory to finish them off.

The character progression in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not only based on leveling up your character and unlocking new skills for the Vocation you’re running. Equipment plays an important role when it comes to surviving the many dangers the world of the game hides.

In this guide, in addition to explaining how weapons in the game work, we list all the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can buy or even find in chests.

Best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In this section, you find the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for each Vocation available in the game. The recommendations listed here are meant to contemplate the early game, midgame, and endgame stages.

Because the drop rate of weapons from enemies is difficult to determine, we focused on looking for the best options for you to buy from NPCs or find in chests. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get a better weapon from killing certain enemies. However, it’s hard to say how much time you need to invest to get your hands on one.

We also have a guide covering the best armor you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2. A strong weapon means nothing if you can't keep yourself safe!

The only vocation we don’t suggest weapons for is the Warfarer due to how it works. In case you’re looking for a good weapon to use with this vocation, consider checking the ones listed here that might fit your playstyle.

Fighter

Here are the best Fighter weapons you can purchase or find in chests:

NameHow to obtain
Vermundian BrandVernworth
13800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
AlmaceCheckpoint Rest Town
20800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Threaded CudgelBakbattahl
38500 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Warrior

Below you'll find the best Warrior weapons you can purchase or find in chests:

NameHow to obtain
War BladeVernworth
15400 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Black MatterAncient Battleground
Chest
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Gryphic VictoryBakbattahl
36600 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
CinderspineMountain Base Cave
Chest
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Thief

Here lie the best Thief weapons for sale or hiding in chests:

NameHow to obtain
SnagdaggersVernworth
14800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Divine RazorsBakbattahl
45500 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Framae BladesVolcanic Island Armory
60000 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Mage

Below are the best Mage weapons for sale or in chests if you fancy fighting with magic:

NameHow to obtain
Cardinal BlazeSacred Arbor
27800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Solar NumenBakbattahl
36800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Volant WhiteVolcanic Island Armory
45600 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Sorcerer

Want to try a different class of magic? Then make sure you know the best Sorcerer weapons for sale or in chests:

NameHow to obtain
MenicusVernworth
9600 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Bane ArchistaffVolcanic Island Armory
48000 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Lion-Lord's ArchistaffSacred Ardor
56900 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Archer

These are the best Archer weapons you can purchase or find in chests:

NameHow to obtain
Savage FangVernworth
17800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Veteran's ArcCheckpoint Rest Town
21200 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Dragon's BlinkBakBattahl
48500 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Mystic Spearhand

Below lie the best Mystic Spearhand weapons you can purchase or find in chests:

NameHow to obtain
Percipient BladeVernworth
9900 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Fool's PrizeBattahl
Chest (northwest from Bakbattahl)
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Soul of AntiquityBakbattahl
45800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Dead RingerVolcanic Island Armory
56000 G
Chance to drop it from dragons
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Trickster

Enjoy playing tricks on people? Then you'll want to know the best Trickster weapons for sale or in chests:

NameHow to obtain
Redolent WhisperBakbattahl
26500 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Resonant HymnVolcanic Island Armory
39000 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Magick Archer

Finally, here are the best Magick Archer weapons you can purchase or find in chests:

NameHow to obtain
SiocadhSacred Arbor
18800 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Militant DoveSacred Arbor
48000 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom
Dragon's BreathVolcanic Island Armory
55900 G
Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 weapons explained

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, weapons are locked by Vocations. Only when you have unlocked and are running a specific Vocation can you equip the weapons meant for it. Although the weapons in the game don’t have a complex long list of attributes for you to understand, picking the right one for your build is crucial to take the most out of your characters considering how you want to play them.

Every weapon in the game comes with the same attributes which determine the damage you cause and possible side effects. Strength determines the physical damage, while Magick is related to the magical damage you cause. Focusing on one or another will depend on the vocation you’re using.

The Slash Strength and Strike Strength values in weapons determine how hard you hit with each kind of attack. In the game, there are enemies who are weak to Slash or Strike attacks. Weapons can cause elemental damage, such as Fire damage or Ice damage, as well as affect enemies with debilitations, like poison.

You need to use the corresponding weapon to the vocation you're running

There are a fair number of methods to acquire new weapons. You can buy them from NPCs, drop them from enemies, find one in chests, or earn them after completing a difficult mission.

Good luck finding the best weapon for your chosen Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2!

