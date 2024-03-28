In Dragon’s Dogma 2, it doesn’t matter how fast or skilful you are when fighting goblins or hunting dragons. You still need to use the best weapon in your inventory to finish them off.

The character progression in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not only based on leveling up your character and unlocking new skills for the Vocation you’re running. Equipment plays an important role when it comes to surviving the many dangers the world of the game hides.

In this guide, in addition to explaining how weapons in the game work, we list all the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can buy or even find in chests.

Best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 In this section, you find the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for each Vocation available in the game. The recommendations listed here are meant to contemplate the early game, midgame, and endgame stages. Because the drop rate of weapons from enemies is difficult to determine, we focused on looking for the best options for you to buy from NPCs or find in chests. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get a better weapon from killing certain enemies. However, it’s hard to say how much time you need to invest to get your hands on one. We also have a guide covering the best armor you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2. A strong weapon means nothing if you can't keep yourself safe! The only vocation we don’t suggest weapons for is the Warfarer due to how it works. In case you’re looking for a good weapon to use with this vocation, consider checking the ones listed here that might fit your playstyle. Fighter Here are the best Fighter weapons you can purchase or find in chests: Name How to obtain Vermundian Brand Vernworth

13800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Almace Checkpoint Rest Town

20800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Threaded Cudgel Bakbattahl

38500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Warrior Below you'll find the best Warrior weapons you can purchase or find in chests: Name How to obtain War Blade Vernworth

15400 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Black Matter Ancient Battleground

Chest Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Gryphic Victory Bakbattahl

36600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Cinderspine Mountain Base Cave

Chest Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Thief Here lie the best Thief weapons for sale or hiding in chests: Name How to obtain Snagdaggers Vernworth

14800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Divine Razors Bakbattahl

45500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Framae Blades Volcanic Island Armory

60000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Mage Below are the best Mage weapons for sale or in chests if you fancy fighting with magic: Name How to obtain Cardinal Blaze Sacred Arbor

27800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Solar Numen Bakbattahl

36800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Volant White Volcanic Island Armory

45600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Sorcerer Want to try a different class of magic? Then make sure you know the best Sorcerer weapons for sale or in chests: Name How to obtain Menicus Vernworth

9600 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Bane Archistaff Volcanic Island Armory

48000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Lion-Lord's Archistaff Sacred Ardor

56900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Archer These are the best Archer weapons you can purchase or find in chests: Name How to obtain Savage Fang Vernworth

17800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Veteran's Arc Checkpoint Rest Town

21200 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Dragon's Blink BakBattahl

48500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Mystic Spearhand Below lie the best Mystic Spearhand weapons you can purchase or find in chests: Name How to obtain Percipient Blade Vernworth

9900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Fool's Prize Battahl

Chest (northwest from Bakbattahl) Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Soul of Antiquity Bakbattahl

45800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Dead Ringer Volcanic Island Armory

56000 G

Chance to drop it from dragons Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Trickster Enjoy playing tricks on people? Then you'll want to know the best Trickster weapons for sale or in chests: Name How to obtain Redolent Whisper Bakbattahl

26500 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Resonant Hymn Volcanic Island Armory

39000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Magick Archer Finally, here are the best Magick Archer weapons you can purchase or find in chests: Name How to obtain Siocadh Sacred Arbor

18800 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Militant Dove Sacred Arbor

48000 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Dragon's Breath Volcanic Island Armory

55900 G Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom