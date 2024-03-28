Best Weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Here's a list of the best weapons for your favorite vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
In Dragon’s Dogma 2, it doesn’t matter how fast or skilful you are when fighting goblins or hunting dragons. You still need to use the best weapon in your inventory to finish them off.
The character progression in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not only based on leveling up your character and unlocking new skills for the Vocation you’re running. Equipment plays an important role when it comes to surviving the many dangers the world of the game hides.
In this guide, in addition to explaining how weapons in the game work, we list all the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can buy or even find in chests.
Best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2
In this section, you find the best weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for each Vocation available in the game. The recommendations listed here are meant to contemplate the early game, midgame, and endgame stages.
Because the drop rate of weapons from enemies is difficult to determine, we focused on looking for the best options for you to buy from NPCs or find in chests. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get a better weapon from killing certain enemies. However, it’s hard to say how much time you need to invest to get your hands on one.
We also have a guide covering the best armor you can purchase in Dragon's Dogma 2. A strong weapon means nothing if you can't keep yourself safe!
The only vocation we don’t suggest weapons for is the Warfarer due to how it works. In case you’re looking for a good weapon to use with this vocation, consider checking the ones listed here that might fit your playstyle.
Fighter
Here are the best Fighter weapons you can purchase or find in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Vermundian Brand
|Vernworth
13800 G
|Almace
|Checkpoint Rest Town
20800 G
|Threaded Cudgel
|Bakbattahl
38500 G
Warrior
Below you'll find the best Warrior weapons you can purchase or find in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|War Blade
|Vernworth
15400 G
|Black Matter
|Ancient Battleground
Chest
|Gryphic Victory
|Bakbattahl
36600 G
|Cinderspine
|Mountain Base Cave
Chest
Thief
Here lie the best Thief weapons for sale or hiding in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Snagdaggers
|Vernworth
14800 G
|Divine Razors
|Bakbattahl
45500 G
|Framae Blades
|Volcanic Island Armory
60000 G
Mage
Below are the best Mage weapons for sale or in chests if you fancy fighting with magic:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Cardinal Blaze
|Sacred Arbor
27800 G
|Solar Numen
|Bakbattahl
36800 G
|Volant White
|Volcanic Island Armory
45600 G
Sorcerer
Want to try a different class of magic? Then make sure you know the best Sorcerer weapons for sale or in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Menicus
|Vernworth
9600 G
|Bane Archistaff
|Volcanic Island Armory
48000 G
|Lion-Lord's Archistaff
|Sacred Ardor
56900 G
Archer
These are the best Archer weapons you can purchase or find in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Savage Fang
|Vernworth
17800 G
|Veteran's Arc
|Checkpoint Rest Town
21200 G
|Dragon's Blink
|BakBattahl
48500 G
Mystic Spearhand
Below lie the best Mystic Spearhand weapons you can purchase or find in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Percipient Blade
|Vernworth
9900 G
|Fool's Prize
|Battahl
Chest (northwest from Bakbattahl)
|Soul of Antiquity
|Bakbattahl
45800 G
|Dead Ringer
|Volcanic Island Armory
56000 G
Chance to drop it from dragons
Trickster
Enjoy playing tricks on people? Then you'll want to know the best Trickster weapons for sale or in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Redolent Whisper
|Bakbattahl
26500 G
|Resonant Hymn
|Volcanic Island Armory
39000 G
Magick Archer
Finally, here are the best Magick Archer weapons you can purchase or find in chests:
|Name
|How to obtain
|Siocadh
|Sacred Arbor
18800 G
|Militant Dove
|Sacred Arbor
48000 G
|Dragon's Breath
|Volcanic Island Armory
55900 G
Dragon’s Dogma 2 weapons explained
In Dragon’s Dogma 2, weapons are locked by Vocations. Only when you have unlocked and are running a specific Vocation can you equip the weapons meant for it. Although the weapons in the game don’t have a complex long list of attributes for you to understand, picking the right one for your build is crucial to take the most out of your characters considering how you want to play them.
Every weapon in the game comes with the same attributes which determine the damage you cause and possible side effects. Strength determines the physical damage, while Magick is related to the magical damage you cause. Focusing on one or another will depend on the vocation you’re using.
The Slash Strength and Strike Strength values in weapons determine how hard you hit with each kind of attack. In the game, there are enemies who are weak to Slash or Strike attacks. Weapons can cause elemental damage, such as Fire damage or Ice damage, as well as affect enemies with debilitations, like poison.
There are a fair number of methods to acquire new weapons. You can buy them from NPCs, drop them from enemies, find one in chests, or earn them after completing a difficult mission.
Good luck finding the best weapon for your chosen Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2!