The main quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 tell the story of the Arisen, who must deal with an impostor and uncover a conspiracy hidden within the royal court. Oh, and hunt dragons, of course.

These are just a few of the topics that Dragon's Dogma 2 touches on within its missions. There's so much more to it if you take the time to go through all the quests in the game. Though, it's not so easy to make a concrete distinction between main and side missions. Dragon's Dogma 2 itself does not categorise them, instead choosing to list all quests in the diary under 'Quests'. Despite this, let's give it a try.

Below you'll find our in-progress Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough, which, as the name suggests, will walk you through all of the main storyline quests.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings