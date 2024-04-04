Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough
Our in-progress Dragon's Dogma 2 main quest walkthrough.
The main quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 tell the story of the Arisen, who must deal with an impostor and uncover a conspiracy hidden within the royal court. Oh, and hunt dragons, of course.
These are just a few of the topics that Dragon's Dogma 2 touches on within its missions. There's so much more to it if you take the time to go through all the quests in the game. Though, it's not so easy to make a concrete distinction between main and side missions. Dragon's Dogma 2 itself does not categorise them, instead choosing to list all quests in the diary under 'Quests'. Despite this, let's give it a try.
Below you'll find our in-progress Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough, which, as the name suggests, will walk you through all of the main storyline quests.
Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough: Main quest guides listed
Below you'll find all of our Dragon's Dogma 2 main quest walkthroughs:
Remember - this is an in-progress guide and we'll be adding more as time passes.
- Goaled Awakening
- Tale's Beginning
- In Dragon's Wake
- Seat of the Sovran
- Monster Culling
- Readvent of Calamity
- Since Readvent of Calamity is affected by the flow of time, we recommend completing it after your first quest from Captain Brant or else you risk missing it.
- Disa's Plot
- The Caged Magistrate
- Heel of History - Required for The Caged Magistrate
- The Arisen's Shadow
- The Stolen Throne
- Masked correspondence
- An Unsettling Encounter
- The Nameless Village
- Feast of Deception
- A Veil of Gossamer Clouds
- Nation of the Lambent Flame
- Flickering Shadows
- Convergence
- A New Godways
- Legacy
- Dreams Apart
- A Scholary Pursuit
- Halls of the First Dawn
- When Wills Collide
More to come...
Depending on what emerges as the general quest structure for the main story of Dragon's Dogma 2 in the following weeks, we may also make further adjustments to the main quest flow.
Neither way, it's not a bad idea to accept all the quests on this page and pursue them. As we mentioned, not all of them may be absolutely necessary for completing the game, but this keeps certain options open, which is why it is advisable not to skip any quests.
It's important to note that due to how certain quests are affected by the flow of time, so, if you progress too far in the main storyline, you miss out on your chance to complete them. Readvent of Calamity is a good example of this as, while it becomes available after completing your first quest for Captain Brant, it will vanish forever if you progress too far in the main story before returning to Melve.
You may also find that certain quests, especially side quests, will give you a time frame in which you need to complete the objective by and, if you miss this deadline, the quest will fail.
When it comes to differentiating between main quests and side quests, it's important to note that the majority of main quests will automatically begin after you've completed the previous quest. There are certain main quests which act like side quests - requiring you to go off the beaten track to complete - but these act as optional additions to the main story rather than important story beats.
Sometimes you'll also be given several main quests at once, such as after you complete Seat of the Sovran when talking to Captain Brant in Vernworth. When this happens, you're free to complete these main quests in whatever you like.
Finally, it's important to note that the order in which you encounter the quests below may vary due to how certain factors, like the side quests you complete and the time you spend on or in-between certain activities, affect the storyline of Dragon's Dogma 2. Still, many of what lies below are the quests you'll have to complete to reach the game's conclusion.
Good luck completing the main quests and, if you'd like to learn more about the game, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 tips, tricks and guides list!