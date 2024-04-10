The main quest The Stolen Throne in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts with Captain Brant in the Stardrop inn. The option to start it will appear when talking to him after completing quests like The Caged Magistrate.

Speak to Brant about the masked balls that are held in the palace in honour of the sovran. This sounds like a good opportunity to mingle with people without being recognized and possibly the identity of the false sovran in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Follow our The Stolen Throne walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 below, so you can approach the false sovran at the masked ball.

The Stolen Throne walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 To start The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, you first need to complete some other quests for Captain Brant, such as Disa's Plot and Monster Culling. At some point an option to discuss masked balls will appear when talking to him - select this option to begin the quest. Brant will then give you an evening mask that should be enough as a disguise.You do, however, need a ceremonial robe that the captain does not have. If you try to attend the ball taking place in the royal quarter without a mask or robe, the soldiers will immediately freak out and attack. After they overpower you, you'll end up in the dungeon. The ball takes place here, but not without the appropriate wardrobe. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Where to find the outfit for the masked ball in Dragon's Dogma 2 The masked ball outfit can be purchased quickly, especially if your coin purse is full in Dragon's Dogma 2 - Philbert in the merchant quarter sells the tunic and trousers for a hefty 305,000 gold. Thankfully, you can hunt down the outfit yourself if you'd prefer to save your money. The ceremonial robe can be found several times in the castle free of charge. The guards shouldn't have a problem with you walking around there during the day. Use the main entrance and go up to Sven's room. He asks you to look out for a man named Patrick at the masquerade ball, which starts the Masked Correspondence quest. We should give him a letter. He wears a mask without a mane and a blue cape. We'll take the quest with the letter with us at the same time. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom More relevant to your current task is the treasure chest in Sven's chambers. It includes the elegant tunic and elegant trousers: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom You should have everything you need to appear appropriately dressed for the masked ball. (Though, if needs be, you can find another set of clothes in the auditor's house in the noble quarter).

Approach the False Sovran in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained The ball doesn't take place until the evening, so pass the time until then and then enter the ceremonial procession into the Vernworth Hall next to the palace. The guard in front of the entrance warns you if something in your outfit doesn't fit. Make sure you're wearing the pants, the top and the mask. Weapons and cloaks do not have to be removed. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom There's a lot going on at the ball. A lot of conversations that you can listen to, a lot of people and, above all, a lot of guards. (In a chest in a side room you find two bouquets of flowers for the side quest The Gift of Giving ). The sovereign is also among the crowd. Pay attention to the short sequence when you enter that shows him. Afterwards he is nowhere to be found. Since he didn't disappear through the entrance, there must be a secret door. You can find it here: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Just search the hallway for the inconspicuous doorway - you should find it easily if you know where it is. It leads from the ballroom via an external entrance into the pleasure house called the Rose Chateau Bordelrie. Luckily we find shelter with the ladies while the soldiers turn the place upside down in the subsequent cutscene. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Wilhelmina is in charge here and she'll show you a hole in the wall that lets you spy the sovran in the next room, who is nothing more than Disa's puppet. Afterwards you'll see Disa and a certain Lord Phaesus. After these revealing scenes, you'll receive the Mermecolion card which is necessary for access to the brothel. There are other cards which will grant you additional services at the Rose Chateau Bordelrie, but don't worry about them for now. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom