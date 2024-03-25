How to complete Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2

Completing the Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of several main quests you need to do in Vernworth when you first meet Captain Brant and establish yourself as the true Arisen.

We strongly recommend completing the Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 before you undertake this one, the armor you get from the quest will be extremely useful in this one. Also, this quest may take you a bit longer than others as you need to do another one within it.

If that's confusing then don't worry, we're here to show you how to complete the Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to start the Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

To start the Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 you need to have reached Vernworth and spoken to Captain Brant. After meeeting the Captain, head to the Stardrop Inn at night and speak with him at the bar, he will take you to a quiet table to discuss you being the true Arisen.

While speaking to Brant here, select the 'Tell me about the Magistrate' option that appears to begin this quest.

How to find the Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2

To find the Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2 you need to go to Vernworth Castle in the Noble Quarter south of Stardrop Inn and go to Gaol Tower in the nothern corner of the castle grounds. We strongly advise wearing the armor you got from Disa's quest as it will help you sneak through the grounds.

We've also marked its location on the map below:

When you get to Gaol Tower, a guard will be waiting for you at the door and let you in thanks to Brant's orders. Head inside and down the stone steps to the bottom level.

At the bottom of the stairs, go right and follow the path forward then take another left. Follow the path here and down to the right, it should take you down some small stairs to the cell area. There aren't other paths to take, so it should be easy to find your way.

The Magistrate is in the first cell on your right when you walk into the cell area. Use the Key that Brant gave you to unlock the door and walk in.

How to find a place for the Caged Magistrate in Dragon's Dogma 2

Of course it wasn't going to be as easy as finding them! You can't convince him to leave the Cell, so you now need to find a place to satisfy the Magistrate's thirst of knowledge.

Now, you need to complete the Heel of History quest. Go back to Captain Brant at the Inn at night and select the 'Magistrate' option again, this time he will tell you about a man called Kendrick. You can find him in outside the Church in the Slums south east of the tarvern.

He will be asking for donations, we donated food and 1,000 G to be able to speak to him again to start this quest. We've got a separate guide on how to complete Heel of History that walks you through this one.

How to complete the Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

Once you've finished the Heel of History quest, head back to the Magistrate in the Goal Tower and speak to him again. This time, follow him out of the Goal Tower and once you're outside he'll leave you.

Go back to Brant at the Stardrop Inn at nightfall, speak to him and select the 'Magistrate' option once more to complete this quest.

Caged Magistrate quest rewards in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

These are the rewards you can get for completing the Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon's Dogma 2:

7,000 G

Ferrystone

It's not a lot, but as it's part of the main story quests in Vernworth it's still worth doing.

