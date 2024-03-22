Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, tips and tricks
All of our Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides in one place!
Dragon's Dogma 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is the sequel to 2012's Dragon's Dogma.
An adventure RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2 sees you undertaking the role of the Arisen - a person marked by a dragon to be the one to defeat them and, if they do so, become the ruler of Vermund. This won't be an easy journey though as, alongside a variety of monsters, malicious forces plot to prevent you from achieving your goal.
To assist you in this quest, we've listed all of our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides below and included a selection of Dragon's Dogma 2 tips.
Please keep in mind that while we've done our best to avoid major story elements, this guide and some of those listed do contain spoilers.
If you're still unsure whether you're prepared to undertake the role of the Arisen, then check out Eurogamer's Dragon's Dogma 2 review. (Spoiler - we gave it five stars.)
On this page:
Dragon's Dogma 2 guides list: All of our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides
Below you'll find all of our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides so far and keep in mind that this section, including some of the guides within it, contain spoilers:
Vocations:
- Best Vocations
- Best Archer build
- How to get the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations
- How to respec and get Discipline
Pawns:
Exploration:
Other features:
- How to change appearance
- Endings explained - Spoilers inside
Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks
Here are some Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks for your adventure as the Arisen:
- Change Vocations regularly - Not only will this give you the chance to experiment with the different combat styles Dragon's Dogma 2 offers, but you'll also be able to unlock new Augments. No matter your Vocation, you can equip whichever Augment you like - as long as you've unlocked it of course - which is incredibly useful when creating your build. Just remember to do the same for your Main Pawn!
- Some Vocations may be more useful for specific quests - If you're stuck on a quest, then consider whether changing your Vocation will help you achieve your end goal. Maybe it could be because you need to defeat a monster weak to a certain Vocation's abilities or because it's stealth time - an activity far more suited for a Thief. Whatever it may be, don't be afraid to change your Vocation.
- Change your Pawns regularly - Only your Main Pawn has the ability to level up, so it's a good idea to switch out your other two Pawns regularly. You don't want to find yourself facing a dragon alongside a Level 3 Pawn after all. Keep in mind that hiring a Pawn above your current level will cost RC. You'll also want to aim to have a mixture of Vocations and specialisations too.
- Take Pawn inclinations into account - Also known as natures, a Pawn's inclinations decides how they will act when travelling with the Arisen. There are four inclinations - Kindhearted, Calm, Simple, Straightforward - and each one has different attributes. One causes a Pawn to collect items, while another sees them remove unnecessary items from their inventory. You might have a Pawn ready for battle or one who's more ready to listen to you. It's important to make sure a Pawn has an inclination suited to your playstyle, especially when it comes to your Main Pawn.
- Listen to what your Pawns have to say - Pawns talk a lot (and I mean, a lot), but some of their conversations can come in quite handy. From pointing out a nearby chest or mentioning something which could lead to a quest, it's a good idea to pay some attention to their words. They will still sprout some nonsense though.
- Always check a Pawn's inventory before replacing them - If you're like me, then you're going to fill your Pawn's inventory with all of the stuff you don't want to carry. This is very useful in the short term, but, when it comes to changing your Pawns, it will be item management time to ensure you don't lose track of anything useful. You can also lose important items if a Pawn dies...
- Some food decays - A hearty meal can be all you need after a difficult battle. (Though a hunk of raw meat can work just as well.) Yet, it's important to remember that food can decay in Dragon's Dogma 2, so, while you might be carrying around a good stash of raw meat, it won't be long before it starts to rot.
- Carry a camping kit - Or have a Pawn carry it, because they can be quite heavy. Without a camping kit, you'll be unable to use the many campsites dotted about the world. This means you won't be able to use these spaces to sleep through the night or heal, so it's worth keeping one on hand. Just remember - you can still be attacked at a campsite.
- Be careful when travelling at night - When darkness falls in Dragon's Dogma 2, the terrors awake. For this reason, you need to make sure you're prepared when travelling at night or else you might find yourself at the wrong end of a phantom. The rewards you'll gain from defeating these nocturnal beasts, however, can be very useful.
- Oxcarts don't guarantee safety - Taking an oxcart may reduce your travel time, but at no point does it mean you'll arrive at your destination in one piece. Oxcarts are always at risk of being attacked by monsters, so make sure you're ready to fight!
- Remember to change equipment - A classic bit of RPG advice here, but it's worth saying. From weapons to fancy hats, you're going to be collecting a lot of equipment in Dragon's Dogma 2 and, for that reason, we recommend always checking the stats of any new clothing or weapons you collect. You never know - you might find a super powerful sword lying at the back of goblin's lair.
- Keep an eye on your weight - Item management rears its head once again, but it's for a good reason. You don't have the magic ability to carry everything and anything in Dragon's Dogma 2, instead you and your Pawns all have a weight limit. Go over this limit and you'll find movement becoming difficult. For this reason, it's a good idea to keep an eye on how much you're carrying and whether you truly need some of the items you're holding onto.
- Lost? Visit an Oracle - There's a lot to do in Dragon's Dogma 2 and there's nothing wrong with getting lost once in a while. If this happens to you, then track down an Oracle and pass their hand with gold in exchange for a hint on where to go next.
Hope you enjoy Dragon's Dogma 2!