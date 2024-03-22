Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides, tips and tricks

Dragon's Dogma 2 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is the sequel to 2012's Dragon's Dogma.

An adventure RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2 sees you undertaking the role of the Arisen - a person marked by a dragon to be the one to defeat them and, if they do so, become the ruler of Vermund. This won't be an easy journey though as, alongside a variety of monsters, malicious forces plot to prevent you from achieving your goal.

To assist you in this quest, we've listed all of our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides below and included a selection of Dragon's Dogma 2 tips.

Please keep in mind that while we've done our best to avoid major story elements, this guide and some of those listed do contain spoilers.

If you're still unsure whether you're prepared to undertake the role of the Arisen, then check out Eurogamer's Dragon's Dogma 2 review. (Spoiler - we gave it five stars.)

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings