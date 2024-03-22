Knowing how to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2 will give you the chance to play around with the game's very in-depth character creator once again.

Dragon's Dogma 2 basically allows you to fully customise both the Arisen and your Main Pawn, but, even if you do spend hours upon hours in the character creator, you may still find yourself wanting to make some changes down the line.

In case this happens to you, we've outlined how to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2 below.

How to change appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2 If you want to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to visit a Barberie. The best place to look for a Barberie is in large settlements such as Vernworth where Clovis's Barberie is located. Just keep an eye out for the little scissors icon - that signal where you can find a Barberie! The location of Clovis's Barberie in Vernworth. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Once you're at the Barberie, talk to the barber and they'll offer you the following services: Change Hairstyle - 10,000 Gold

Adjust Makeup - 10,000 Gold

Give Markings - 10,000 Gold

Change Multiple - 25,000 Gold

Modify Appearance It's important to note that the above prices are from Clovis's Barberies. Prices at other Barberies may differ. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom As you can see, the main services a Barberie offers involve changing your makeup, markings (such as tattoos) and, of course, cutting your hair. If you want to have a more in-depth makeover, however, you'll have to find a specific item and give it to the barber. Keep in mind that the only thing you can not change about either your Arisen or Main Pawn is their race. If you selected human, they will always be human, but, if you selected beastren, they will be always be beastren.