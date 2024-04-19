Dragon's Dogma 2 patch makes Dragonsplague easier to spot, Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs

Capcom will release a new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 which will make some changes to Dragonsplague and adjust some Pawn behaviours, making them less prone to falling off the side of cliffs in the process.

First off, let's talk about Dragonsplague, the affliction that can consume Pawns, resulting in some pretty devastating consequences. Capcom said its next patch will reduce the infection frequency of Dragonsplague, and also make it easier to spot.

"For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable," the developer explained.

As for those Pawn behaviours, Capcom is planning on reducing the frequency of some of their dialogue lines. It is also going to improve Pawn lines to better match circumstances, stop your main Pawn from using support Pawn dialogue, and reduce the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while out and about in the field. We should also be able to high-five our companions more successfully.

Oh, and also, Dragon's Dogma 2 players will no longer be put in jail when fighting monsters in a town, which made me chuckle. This has never happened to me personally, but I can imagine it being annoying.

As to when we can expect this update, Capcom said it is planned for this month, and will release on each platform "as soon as they are ready". We will keep you posted.

Image credit: Capcom

In the meantime, if you would rather your Pawns were a little bit quieter and you can't wait for this update, there is a Dragon's Dogma 2 mod that does just that.