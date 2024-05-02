Super Nintendo World confirms Orlando 2025 opening

The third Super Nintendo World location will open next year in Orlando, Florida, Universal Studios has now confirmed, and include the theme park attraction's extra Donkey Kong expansion from the off.

A 2025 opening for Super Nintendo World had long been suspected, despite earlier plans to open back in 2023.

Universal Studios Orlando made the date official today in a video posted to social media platform X, shared by Nintendo of America. However, there's no exact detail yet on when next year the park will open its doors - so maybe hold off on booking flights just yet.

Super Nintendo World Orlando will be the third location to open, following its initial launch at Universal Studios Japan in late 2020 (delayed due to Covid) and subsequent rollout at Universal Studios Hollywood last year.

A fourth location is also under construction, at Universal Studios Singapore.

See you at Universal Epic Universe in 2025! #EpicUniverse 💫 https://t.co/i3Lyk7106H pic.twitter.com/b1fi3iRRLQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 2, 2024

It remains to be seen how the Orlando iteration of Super Nintendo World stacks up to the others. The Hollywood version is notably smaller than the Osaka original, and lacks its Yoshi's Adventure attraction.

Last month, Universal Studios Japan announced a delay to its work-in-progress Donkey Kong addition, which will feature a new rollercoaster, Mine Cart Madness. The new area will finally open in late 2024 - still before Orlando opens.

Universal also, of course, works with Nintendo on the big screen Super Mario Bros. movie franchise. A second film in the series - title currently unknown - is set to arrive in 2026.