Dragon's Dogma 2 Dragons Plague and how to cure Dragons Plague explained

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 hides many dangers but none is as frightening as the Dragonsplague.

To take players by surprise and reinforce the sense of discovery, Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn’t explain many systems and mechanics in the game. Figuring out how they work is up to the player. While learning about the possibility of romancing certain characters or getting Medusa’s head, for example, are good surprises, others make you wish you had never heard about them.

Dragonsplague comes without warning, getting you unaware. You can, however, prepare yourself to deal with it. In this guide, you find a rundown on Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dragonsplague, covering how you get it, if you can cure it, as well as what you should if Dragonsplague befalls you.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get the Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 There are two ways of getting the Dragonsplague. You can hire a contaminated Pawn or from dragons you fight in the game. The first time you get in contact with the plague, a screen explaining it will appear, so you will know you’re in danger. In case you’re not sure whether the explanation popped up already or not, there are other signs for you to pay attention to. The major signs of infection are the glowing red eyes. The plague also makes the character more aggressive toward the Arisen, complaining about receiving orders if you do so in sequence. Having a rebellious party member is not your only problem when it comes to the Dragonsplague. After some days, after you sleep in an inn – saving the game! – the infected character will transform and kill all the NPCs in the area. Since you can only find inns in villages and cities, you end up putting many important NPCs at risk by staying with an infected character in your group. You don’t need to worry about your character getting infected by Dragonsplague, because it only affects Pawns. However, this means that not only the Pawns you hire, but yours as well can come back from the Rift infected.

How to cure Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Identifying if one of your Pawns has the Dragonsplague is only the first step. While you can remove the Dragonsplague from a character, there are a few ways to deal with it before a whole city is decimated. You can deal with the Dragonsplague by dismissing the infected pawn and sending them back to the Rift. This is what you should do as soon as you identify the infection. However, this only works for the first time you hire a Pawn who has the plague. The best and safest method to get rid of the plague is by killing your Pawns. All of them! The plague is a contagious illness, so it can affect any of the Pawns in your group. Taking too long to identify all the signs gives time for it to spread. Although the infected Pawn is cured once the deceased passes to another, the plague will continue in the group until the final phase. Tossing a Pawn off a cliff can lead to a quick death. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom