Unity appoints former EA and Zynga exec as new CEO, following pricing controversies and layoffs

Game engine company Unity has appointed a new CEO, following the retirement of John Riccitiello last year.

Matthew Bromberg will be stepping into the role later this month, Unity has announced. Meanwhile, the company's interim CEO Jim Whitehurst will take up the postion of executive chair of the Unity board.

Bromberg's previous positions within the industry include group general manager of Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer BioWare. Additionally, he served as senior vice president of strategy and operations for EA's mobile division.

More recently, Bromberg was chief operating officer at Zynga, a leading mobile game developer and publisher known for the likes of Farmville and Words with Friends.

"I am thrilled to join Unity as it embraces its next chapter," Bromberg said following the announcement.

"I look forward to working with Jim [Whitehurst], the Board, and the incredible people of Unity to provide the best integrated platform for creators to bring great games and experiences to their audiences globally while also helping accelerate the company's revenue growth and profitability."

Unity notably made headlines last year, when it announced unpopular changes to its engine pricing model which would see developers being charged per game install. The company subsequently tried to ease the controversy surrounding this initial proposal, apologising and making a number of adjustments to its pricing plans. The company's then CEO retired soon after.

Unity has additionally made a number of layoffs across the company, and in January of this year it announced a further 1,800 employees would be impacted. At this time, the company said the cuts come as it "restructures and refocuses on its core business" and seeks to "position itself for long-term and profitable growth."

Unity stated the layoffs would impact "25 percent of [its] total workforce across all teams", adding: "This decision was not taken lightly, and we extend our deepest gratitude to those affected for their dedication and contributions."