The A Veil of Gossamer Clouds quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts in Vernworth Palace when you visit Sven in his room.

Before you can start this Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, however, you must first complete Feast of Deceptions and Masked Correspondence. After doing so, you'll eventually be approached by a man called Mosse while exploring Vernworth who will give you a clue to where to begin A Veil of Gossamer Clouds.

Though you don't have to wait for Mosse's appearance if you don't want to. If you want to start this quest without NPC intervention, and get the best rewards, follow our A Veil of Gossamer Clouds walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 below.

On this page:

A Veil of Gossamer Clouds walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2: Examine the letter and report to Sven Once you've met Mosse, or if you'd prefer to avoid him, it's time to properly begin A Veil of Gossamer Clouds in Dragon's Dogma 2. Visit Sven in Vernworth castle during the day and he will tell you about a letter from his mother, only half written and addressed to someone named Phaesus. You may remember him being the man Disa talked to in the brothel. With the unfinished letter in your pocket, let's see if we can figure it out. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom The game's tip for the next step is: 'Investigate the intention behind the unfinished letter and report your findings to the Hereditary Consul'. The text of what was written: 'To my dearest Phaesus, words seem inadequate to express the depth of my gratitude for this divine whisper that you have granted. But know that tonight the moon will once again be shrouded in a veil of gossamer clouds, the return of the warm glow waiting for the sun.'

Forbidden Magic Laboratory location in Dragon's Dogma 2 To continue with A Veil of Gossamer Clouds, you must first follow the main story until the A New Godways quest. This takes place in Bakbattahl and requires you to enter the Forbidden Magick Research Lab beneath the Flame Palace. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom There you'll witness a conversation between Yglie and Jerome, in which you'll learn about a letter from Vermund, addressed to the director of the laboratory. Let's take a look.