Feast of Deception walkthrough for Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dress formally again to attend the coronation ceremony!
The Feast of Deception quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts with Captain Brant after you've completed a number of his quests, including An Unsettling Encounter and The Stolen Throne.
At this point in Dragon's Dogma 2, he will want to talk about the coronation for the false sovran and mentions an invitation for the event. Though Brant will also ask you to complete any of the remaining quests he's set you, so best get on with that first! You can find all of Captain Brant's quests in our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough.
When you're ready, follow our Feast of Deception walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 to ensure you know what to do during the coronation.
On this page:
Feast of Deception walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2
Feast of Deception requires you to dress formally once again in Dragon's Dogma 2 just like in The Stolen Throne. If you've kept these clothes, simply put them on again. Otherwise, go to Sven's room in the palace or to the auditor's house in the noble quarter to find the tunic and trousers. Once done, talk to Brant and time will automatically move forward to the next morning.
A cutscene where your Main Pawn suffers a collapse will then play. There's nothing you can do about it except return to the tavern where you started.
This is followed by a cutscene with the false sovran on the throne. In the tavern you'll realise you've been tricked. The fraudster wore a necklace, supposedly the Godsway which was mentioned in a letter and allows him to take control of your Pawns. You'll have to find a way to neutralise this power.
Wait for Captain Brant's plan in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained
Brant wants to check with the spy who was recently arrested during The Arisen's Shadow. All you have to do is pass the time at the counter once and the quest will be updated.
You'll learn from Brant that there's a place in Battahl dedicated to the study of 'strange arts.' It's there you should find a way to break the power the Godsway has over the Pawns.
We receive a Border Entry Permit that allows us to pass through the Border Checkpoint Gate and enter Batthal. Depending on the ending of The Arisen's Shadow, you may also receive a reference to an oracle who once served at the court of Vermund, but was banished as a result of a prophecy.
This is quite a lot of information which you'll to investigate in future quests, starting with Nation of the Lambent Flame. As a reward you'll receive a Portcrystal, which can be placed freely in the world and accessed using a Ferrystone. Congratulations - you've completed Feast of Deception!
After leaving the inn, explore the immediate area. A man named Mosse approaches you and says that Sven wants to meet you at the palace, which leads to the A Veil of Gossamer Clouds quest.
Visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough if you'd like to learn more about the main storyline, but, if you're in the market for other assistance, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides hub.