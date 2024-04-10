The Feast of Deception quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts with Captain Brant after you've completed a number of his quests, including An Unsettling Encounter and The Stolen Throne.

At this point in Dragon's Dogma 2, he will want to talk about the coronation for the false sovran and mentions an invitation for the event. Though Brant will also ask you to complete any of the remaining quests he's set you, so best get on with that first! You can find all of Captain Brant's quests in our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough.

When you're ready, follow our Feast of Deception walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 to ensure you know what to do during the coronation.

On this page:

Feast of Deception walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 Feast of Deception requires you to dress formally once again in Dragon's Dogma 2 just like in The Stolen Throne. If you've kept these clothes, simply put them on again. Otherwise, go to Sven's room in the palace or to the auditor's house in the noble quarter to find the tunic and trousers. Once done, talk to Brant and time will automatically move forward to the next morning. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom A cutscene where your Main Pawn suffers a collapse will then play. There's nothing you can do about it except return to the tavern where you started. This is followed by a cutscene with the false sovran on the throne. In the tavern you'll realise you've been tricked. The fraudster wore a necklace, supposedly the Godsway which was mentioned in a letter and allows him to take control of your Pawns. You'll have to find a way to neutralise this power. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom