An Unsettling Encounter walkthrough in Dragon's Dogma 2
How to search Allard’s chambers.
The main quest An Unsettling Encounter in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts with Captain Brant in the Stardrop inn after you ask him about the rumours about Allard. You'll need to have completed a number of quests from Brant, such as Disa's Plot and The Stolen Throne, before you can start it though.
Sven continues to help you out in Dragon's Dogma 2; this time informing you of the delivery of a suspicious package to a man named Allard. He's a minister and one of the Queen Regent's most powerful allies. We need to find out what this delivery contained and what it is for.
Below you'll find our An Unsettling Encounter walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2, to help you search Allard's chambers for clues.
Search Allard's chambers in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained
The An Unsettling Encounter quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 is for Brant to once again ensure you can enter the castle between midnight to sunrise, while Sven will distract Allard by summoning him to his chambers. This should grant you the opportunity to search Allard's chambers for clues!
Since you're not meant to be in the castle at night, it's time to meet up with Sonia again so she can lead you to the back entrance of the guardhouse.
Enter the guardhouse before heading head into the large hallway to your right. There you need to run directly to the entrance on the opposite side to where you entered:
Continue straight up the stairs to the second floor, where you can enter Allard's chambers and can search undisturbed. You'll discover a treasure chest with a stability extract and a book called A Historical Report - Chapter 2 on the table.
What is important is the small room at the end of the hallway, where Allard is being picked up by his armed escort. Just make sure the guards have finished talking and passed you by before moving.
As soon as the coast is clear, look around the room. It seems quite small and at first glance you won't find anything. Allard, however, also has a secret door on the left wall.
Take the Battahli-Crested Letter from the table in the next room and you have found the incriminating evidence.
Report to Captain Brant in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained
Things get tricky when you leave the chambers and attempt to return to Captain Brant in An Unsettling Encounter. Allard stands at the door with a guard and blocks the exit. How lucky that the left window isn't closed. You'll land safely on your feet over a small ledge and can use the cart roofs to make your way back.
Wilhelmina stops you though and, thankfully, saves your skin once again with her cutting charm. As soon as the scene is over, run to the Stardrop inn.
You now know that the Queen Regent is in league with Battahl. That doesn't bode well. Brant rewards us with the Ring of Accrual and 5,500 gold bringing the quest to a close. Next up is Feast of Deception!
