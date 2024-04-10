An Unsettling Encounter walkthrough in Dragon's Dogma 2

The main quest An Unsettling Encounter in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts with Captain Brant in the Stardrop inn after you ask him about the rumours about Allard. You'll need to have completed a number of quests from Brant, such as Disa's Plot and The Stolen Throne, before you can start it though.

Sven continues to help you out in Dragon's Dogma 2; this time informing you of the delivery of a suspicious package to a man named Allard. He's a minister and one of the Queen Regent's most powerful allies. We need to find out what this delivery contained and what it is for.

Below you'll find our An Unsettling Encounter walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2, to help you search Allard's chambers for clues.

Search Allard's chambers in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained The An Unsettling Encounter quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 is for Brant to once again ensure you can enter the castle between midnight to sunrise, while Sven will distract Allard by summoning him to his chambers. This should grant you the opportunity to search Allard's chambers for clues! Since you're not meant to be in the castle at night, it's time to meet up with Sonia again so she can lead you to the back entrance of the guardhouse. Enter the guardhouse before heading head into the large hallway to your right. There you need to run directly to the entrance on the opposite side to where you entered: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Continue straight up the stairs to the second floor, where you can enter Allard's chambers and can search undisturbed. You'll discover a treasure chest with a stability extract and a book called A Historical Report - Chapter 2 on the table. What is important is the small room at the end of the hallway, where Allard is being picked up by his armed escort. Just make sure the guards have finished talking and passed you by before moving. As soon as the coast is clear, look around the room. It seems quite small and at first glance you won't find anything. Allard, however, also has a secret door on the left wall. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Take the Battahli-Crested Letter from the table in the next room and you have found the incriminating evidence.