Dragon's Dogma 2 Disa's Plot walkthrough

Completing the Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the first things you need to do after entering Vernworth and meeting Captain Brant. After establishing that you are, indeed, the Arisen you're soon put to work bringing down the false ruler.

This quest will task you with sneaking into the Palace to find evidence of Disa's wrongdoings. This Dragon's Dogma 2 quest may sound simple at first but there are a few moments where you might trip up, especially when it comes to making a swift escape from the Castle before any guards spot you.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete Disa's Plot in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to start Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

To start the Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 you need to follow the main story until you reach Vernworth. We found that it was much faster and easier to get to Vernworth if you decide to stick with the Soldiers after fighting the Cyclops.

Once you reach Vernworth, you'll speak to Captain Brant and after a brief talk with him he'll ask you to meet him at the Stardrop Inn at nightfall.

When it's night, you'll find Brant leaning against the Inn's bar. Walk up to him and interact with him, he'll then lead you to a secluded table. After a bit more talking, you'll have three options appear on your screen. To start the Disa's Plot quest select the 'Tell me of the Queen Regent' option.

Accept once the option arises to do so, and you'll start Disa's Plot but you can only complete this quest at night. If its still daytime, you'll need to pass some time.

How to pass time in Dragon's Dogma 2

To pass time in Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2 you can do a few different things:

Speak to Glenna behind the bar at the Starburst Inn and select the 'Pass Time' option to skip ahead by substiantial chunks pf time, though this is harder if you want a specific time of day.

Sit on a bench and press the prompted command to 'Doze off' if it appears.

Visit an Inn and pay to stay here choosing either 'Sleep Till Daytime' or 'Sleep Till Nightfall' option.

How to complete Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

To complete Disa's Plot in Dragon's Dogma 2 you need to wait until nightfall and sneak into the palace through the rear entrance to get into the main office to find evidence of Disa's plans.

Sneaking into the Palace

Once night falls, head to the Palace in the Noble Quarter in the southern part of Vernworth. Use the quest icon on your map to guide you:

When you get there, walk through the main gate. At this point your Pawns will leave you as this is a restricted area. However, as soon as you walk into the gate, you'll encounter a guard called Sonia who will be ready to help you. Follow her to the rear entrance to the Guardhouse.

Finding the Evidence

Go through the door next to Sonia and this will lead you into the Guardhouse. In here, look to your right and you should find a chest. In this chest are several armor items we recommend putting on:

Marcher's Cuisses

Marcher's Armor

Marcher's Helm

There are also a few bags of Gold around the room that are worth picking up before moving on.

When you're ready, head through the door opposite the chest and then around through the archway on your right.

Once through this archway, head to your right again and walk down the corridor here until you come to a small door that leads through to a spiral staircase on your right.

Go up the staircase and, when at the top, head to your left then go through the second door on the left here to the Vernworth Offices.

In this room head to the main desk and pick up the glowing torn letter on the table. Once you do, another character will enter the room.

Escaping the Palace

After conversing with this character you'll need to escape the palace. To do this, head out the window next to the main desk and then carefully slide down the roof to the ground below.

Once on the ground, walk to the right through the large archway here. Continue to follow the main path here and down another small set of steps.

Continue forwards until you see a set of steps on your left leading towards the main gate. Go down these and out the main gate, at this point your Pawns will rejoin you.

Delivering the Torn Letter

Now all you need to do is go back to the Stardrop Inn in the Merchant's Quarter. Speak to Brant and, again, he'll lead you to the secluded table. Once here, select the 'Tell me of the Queen Regent' option again to deliver the torn letter to him. The quest will now be complete!

Rewards for completing Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

You can get the following rewards for completing the Disa's Plot quest in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Wakestone

6,500 G

It's not much, but considering this is an early-game story quest it's to be expected.

