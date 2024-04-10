The Monster Culling quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts at the end of the previous quest, Seat of the Sovran, after talking to Captain Brant at Stardrop Inn.

After Seat of the Sovran, Brant has several quests for you which will help you figure out what Disa is up to. One of them is a monster hunt and it will take up to three points outside of Vernworth. This means a lot of walking in Dragon's Dogma 2. Thankfully, you'll encounter a good number of campfires along the way. Just make sure you pack some camping equipment by purchasing it from Philbert's General Store.

In our Monster Culling walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 below, you'll learn how to find Trevo Mine, Harve Village and the soldiers on the eastern edge of Vermund.

On this page:

Find the soldiers on the eastern edge of Vermund for Monster Culling explained While you can complete the tasks set to you in the Monster Culling quest of Dragon's Dogma 2, let's begin with the soldiers on the eastern edge of Vermund. This exact location you want to visit is northeast of Vernworth. Here's a map with a route and the rest stops on the way to this destination: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom The red line shows the (more or less) direct route to the location, while the red and yellow dots mark camps where you can sleep through the night using the camping equipment you've purchased and save the game. When you arrive at the destination, you'll see a yellow quest circle behind the wooden bridge. Defend the soldiers against the goblins. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Haymish then thanks you for your support in protecting the goods, with that the first Monster Culling goal will have been completed.

Kill the goblins in Trevo Mine for Monster Culling explained Next you need to visit Trevo Mine for the Monster Culling quest, which is located west of Vernworth. You can reach it via the bridge leading out of Vernworth to the northwest and the road that winds west. Here's the map: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom The goblins' mine is also the destination in the side quest Vocation Frustration. We recommend picking up this quest from the Vernworth Vocation Guild before you depart from the city again. Trevo Mine has a linear structure, so it doesn't really matter which way you go. The shafts lead to the same point at the end, just with a few twists and turns. You can easily follow the tunnels and kill goblins until you find the soldiers. You can also mine Copper, Silver and Gold Ore along the way. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Explore the mine thoroughly and kill any goblins along the way. If you also collect the Greatsword and the Archistaff for Vocation Frustration (they're in two different treasure chests), then the goal will also be updated. In a somewhat remote mine room, you can free three men who were cornered by the goblins: Barton, Alex and Charley. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Next to them you'll find an exit (the northern one of the mine) and you can lower a ladder. Continue to the final destination.

Aid the soldiers sent to Harve Village for Monster Culling explained The final goal of the Monster Culling quest can be found on the small peninsula southwest of Vernworth. Follow the road from Trevo Mine south: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom After some time you reach Harve Village, the coastal town, and see an old tower on a cliff. You need to reach the area below this tower. Run through the rock underpass and talk to Dylan by the water. He complains about saurians (really big lizards) in the nearby Stormwind Cave. Enter it and work your way through the corridors while fighting the saurians. The cave is very linear and you cannot get lost in it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom A man named Hollis can't make it to the entrance on his own. If you follow the corridor behind him to the left, you can destroy a rock wall (e.g. with the Powder Explosion ability) and get to the treasure chest on the ledge, which you've most likely already seen but couldn't reach. It contains a Ferrystone. Then lead Hollis to the exit and accept the thanks of his colleagues. You've now completed all the Monster Culling tasks, what luck.