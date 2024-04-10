Seat of the Sovran walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2
Should you help the young man or not?
Seat of the Sovran quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts in Melve after you speak to Gregor for the first time during In Dragon's Wake.
It won't progress, however, until you've completed In Dragon's Wake by reaching Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2. At this moment, you'll learn some important information, such as the fact you've landed yourself in the midst of some dangerous political unrest.
Below you'll find our Seat of the Sovran walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 to help you take your first steps in Vernworth.
On this page:
Seat of the Sovran walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2
While Seat of the Sovran begins in Melve, you can't properly progress this Dragon's Dogma 2 quest until you arrive in Vernworth. The easiest way to do this is to accompany Gregor and his men.
Once you're in Vernworth, you'll be approached by Captain Brant who will give you permission to explore the city freely after talking to you in private. He will also ask you to meet him later on at night.
The next meeting point: the Stardrop inn in the Merchant Quarter, at night.
Help the young man or not in Dragon's Dogma 2?
You'll often find events happening to you, or around you, in Dragon's Dogma 2. One of the first you'll experience is a young man running into you. His name remains hidden for now, but he's important to the story. Decide whether you want to cover for him or rat him out to the guard (although lying doesn't sound wrong).
Speak to Captain Brant in the tavern at night in Dragon's Dogma 2
When the night falls in Dragon's Dogma 2, it's time to meet Captain Brant in the Stardrop Inn in the Merchant Quarter, southwest of the city entrance we came through. The radius is marked on the map:
You can pass the time at the counter, sitting on a bench or from simply exploring. At night Brant stands at the counter and asks to speak in the next room. He'll inform you that Disa, the Queen Regent, is planning to place a false Arisen on the throne to maintain her power and the coronation ceremony is going to be happening soon. Not everyone gets invited to such a ceremony though and, since you're neither noble nor particularly wealthy, you'll need to complete some tasks for Brant first.
These tasks are:
- About Monster Culling - A three-part task revolving around fighting various monsters, see Monster Culling.
- About the Queen Regent - An infiltration of the palace with the aim of finding incriminating material against Disa, see Disa's Plot.
- About the Magistrate - A liberation mission in which we rescue the Magistrate Waldhar from the dungeon, see The Caged Magistrate.
Accept all three quests and take the dungeon key with you. This will also complete the Seat of the Sovran and, to progress the storyline, you'll need to complete the three quests listed above.
