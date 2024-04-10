Seat of the Sovran quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts in Melve after you speak to Gregor for the first time during In Dragon's Wake.

It won't progress, however, until you've completed In Dragon's Wake by reaching Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2. At this moment, you'll learn some important information, such as the fact you've landed yourself in the midst of some dangerous political unrest.

Below you'll find our Seat of the Sovran walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 to help you take your first steps in Vernworth.

Seat of the Sovran walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 While Seat of the Sovran begins in Melve, you can't properly progress this Dragon's Dogma 2 quest until you arrive in Vernworth. The easiest way to do this is to accompany Gregor and his men. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Once you're in Vernworth, you'll be approached by Captain Brant who will give you permission to explore the city freely after talking to you in private. He will also ask you to meet him later on at night. The next meeting point: the Stardrop inn in the Merchant Quarter, at night. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Help the young man or not in Dragon's Dogma 2? You'll often find events happening to you, or around you, in Dragon's Dogma 2. One of the first you'll experience is a young man running into you. His name remains hidden for now, but he's important to the story. Decide whether you want to cover for him or rat him out to the guard (although lying doesn't sound wrong). Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom