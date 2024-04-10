In Dragon’s Wake walkthrough and how to defeat the Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2

The main quest In Dragon's Wake in Dragon's Dogma 2 starts in the Border Guard Outpost after you have created the Main Pawn and then spent the night once in Tale's Beginning.

Your next destination is a town called Melve, where a dragon attack is said to have occurred. It's best to complete the two Dragon's Dogma 2 side quests beforehand though: The Misery of the Provider and the Ordeals of a Recruit, which take place in the immediate vicinity of the outpost and can be completed quickly.

Our In Dragon's Wake walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 will help you take the rocky road from Melve to Vernworth, which includes knowing how to defeat a cyclops.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In Dragon's Wake walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2: Head to Melve Your first task In Dragon's Wake is to head to Melve - a nearby settlement in Dragon's Dogma 2. It's important to note that it's the first somewhat longer march that you have to complete. If possible, do it during the day as nights in Dragon's Dogma 2 are traditionally very dark. In addition, a higher number of monsters can be expected in the dark. If you're ready, leave the post through the southwest exit and follow the path in the direction you've already taken - southwest. Pass the spot where you saved Accardo and be careful of the goblins rushing out of the forest to the left. Kill them and continue along the path. At the forks in the road you always keep to the left and reach a place with a wonderful view. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Continue left to a bridge, cross it and follow the cutscene that shows Melve, a fortress ravaged by dragon fire. You can browse around a bit at the dealer Dudley next to the entrance. Look around Melve Apart from ruins and rubble, there isn't much left of the entrance area to Melve. Out of nowhere, a voice contacts you during your exploration. Go to the small fountain for a short cutscene. You'll find yourself having to fight a full-grown dragon in a flashback like at the beginning of the first game. How you do in this battle is completely irrelevant. You can't win anyway and will be defeated after just a few moments. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Your character loses their heart in the following cutscene and now you know how they became the Arisen. Here Dragon's Dogma 2 sticks closely to its predecessor, in which the events unfolded in a similar way. The dragon makes off with your heart and you wake up a short time later in the care of a young lady named Ulrika. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom You barely have time to figure out what happened to you before there's a knock at the door. A soldier named Gregor is looking for the Arisen, so chat with him for a moment. At this point we get a new objective (see next paragraph) as well as the new main quest, Seat of the Sovran. Talk to Lennart A young lady named Flora speaks to you in front of the inn and starts the side quest Fruity Medicine if you agree to help her. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom In Tristan's inn you are spoken to directly by Lennart and learn about the different Vocations, including Fighter, Archer, Mage and Thief. You then read a tutorial about the Maister teaching and start a dialogue with Tristan, the innkeeper. Select 'Vocation Guild' and you can unlock new skills for your chosen Vocation. On the other hand, you can change your Vocation here at the counter too. As you leave the tavern, Dahlia speaks to you. Talk to Gregor The head of the guard is waiting for you at the entrance to the village and speaks immediately. Together with him you will head towards the capital, but first you can look around Melve. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Lennart, for example, stands next to the small well and gives us the side quest A Nest Full of Problems, in which you're supposed to eliminate some lizards near the village. Take your time and then tell Gregor that you are ready to leave.

Accompany Gregor in the capital in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained It's time to head to the capital - Vernworth - in Dragon's Dogma 2, so follow Gregor and his soldiers. The march takes a while. On the way, goblins, harpies and other creatures get in your way several times. At least you can't get lost. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom You'll pass a gate and, behind it, continue to the storage facility in the borderland. An ox cart was supposed to pick you up here, but it is nowhere to be seen. If you like, you can loot a few boxes here. There is even camping equipment in front of the waterfall. Before the next bridge the ground will shake and you'll have to fight some goblins before continuing east. You'll pass the collection point for the beasts and follow the road that bends to the southeast shortly behind it. For a moment it looks as if you're trapped behind the fallen tree trunk.