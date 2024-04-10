Tale's Beginning is the second quest you'll encounter in Dragon's Dogma 2 and automatically begins after you've completed Goaled Awakening.

After escaping the quarry at the beginning of Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll now find yourself at the foot of a waterfall. From there, you'll have some assistance in navigating the wilderness until you reach civilization and can make your Main Pawn.

Below you'll find our Tale's Beginning walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 to help you finish this fairly quick quest.

Tale's Beginning walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2

Tale's Beginning, well, begins at the Ultramarine Waterfall in Dragon's Dogma 2. After the short conversation, Justinn offers to lead you to the fortress. Events seem a little strange to him, to say the least. Since you have nothing better to do anyway, you might as well go for a walk.

Justinn walks ahead at a brisk pace and you don't have to do more than follow him. On the way you can open your first chest:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

You'll also encounter a number of materials if you want to start collecting. On the way to the fortress you'll have a casual chat with Justinn before fighting some goblins.

Loot their bodies to obtain gold and materials, before following Justinn through the wilderness once again. With the next enemy attack, you can learn how to grab and throw their bodies. Shortly afterwards you should level up for the first time.

It doesn't take long before you reach the border guard outpost where a Riftstone sits. These stones serve as a connection to the worlds of the Pawns and can be used to summon them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Now it's time to create your Main Pawn. This Pawn is always at your side and accompanies you throughout the entire game, so choose a character whose appearance and Vocation you are happy with. Check out our best early game Pawn build guide if you'd like some assistance when it comes to choosing their Vocation.

The guard leader isn't there at the moment, says Justinn, so you have some free time. Though you should head to Melve where a dragon attack recently occurred. Maybe you can find out more about your past there (after all, our character can't remember anything).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Before you leave, take a look around the camp; speak to Luksa and the merchant Montgomery, who sells goods, even if you don't have much money. Geoffrey has the side quest The Plight of the Provider. At the southwest exit you can accept the (time-critical) side quest Ordeals of a Recruit.

You can also stay overnight with Warrick to heal the wounds - the first time will be free, but afterwards you'll have to part with 1,000 gold. (Visit our gold farming guide if you're in need of cash.) After the short rest, your current quest ends and the next one - In Dragon's Wake - begins.

Visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough if you'd like to learn more about the main storyline, but, if you're in the market for other assistance, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides hub.