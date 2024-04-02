Knowing the best ways to farm Gold in Dragon's Dogma 2 will help you in your quest to establish yourself as the one true Arisen. Especially when some of those quests require you spending a large amount of Gold on armor pieces to blend in, or if you want to buy a home to avoid large Inn fees.

It's fair to say that you really need Gold for most things in Dragon's Dogma 2, though the game doesn't give you too many hints at how to earn this important currency at first. Don't worry though, we've done the research for you.

Here are our picks for the best ways to farm Gold in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best ways to farm Gold in Dragon's Dogma 2

These are the best ways to farm Gold in Dragon's Dogma 2 that we've found so far, including looting bodies of fallen enemies and taking the time to complete more complex quests. It's also worth mentioning that these are simply our picks, the methods you prefer to use or ones that suit your individual playstyle may differ from the ones mentioned here.

With that in mind, these are our picks for getting Gold fast in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Sell spare Armor

As you explore around you, complete quests and loot various areas you're very likely to end up with extra Armor pieces you don't need or duplicates of pieces you already own.

You can sell extra armor items to vendors at an Armory or Smithy, like Bjorn's Armory in Vernworth. Most pieces do go for a few hundred pieces of Gold, though some rarer items will be worth more. If you've got two of the same item and don't want to give it to a Pawn, or if you've upgraded and want to clear your storage out, selling your extra pieces is a quick way of earning Gold.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Sell excess inventory

Speaking of offloading unwanted items, selling extra items from your inventory such as health potions and pieces picked up from loot chests around the world can gain you a reasonable profit.

To make the most of this method, we recommend looting anything and everything you see, then spreading your finds out amongst your loyal Pawns so you can carry more. Once your pockets are full of items you want to sell, head to any vendor selling goods of that type to sell them. You'll be surprised at the amount of Gold certain items are worth.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Steal bags of Gold

When you're going looking around people's houses, castles, in the back of abandoned carts, and pretty much anywhere it's worth keeping an eye out for the odd bag of Gold just casually laying around. In most areas you can take these without any repercussion, but we advise being a bit more cautious about stealing in restricted areas.

Taking these random bags of Gold can increase your funds quickly and you really don't have to do much, just look out for them as you travel around and undertake other quests.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Complete quests

On the topic of completing quests, doing so is a great way of earning Gold alongside XP boosts for your Arisen and Main Pawn, as well as earning high-tier loot items or progressing the overall story forward. Quests are something you will be doing throughout Dragon's Dogma 2, whether it's a side quest by choice or a main story quest, completing them will earn you a substantial amount of Gold each time.

Monster culling quests, where you help NPCs escape or defeat hordes of vicious monsters will grant you quite a fair amount of Gold after clearing the area. You can get your first official Monster Culling quest from Captain Brant in Vernworth, and this quest gives you a fair amount on completion too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Do Sphinx riddles

Once such quest that can earn you a lot of money in one go are the Sphinx Riddles. Undertaking the tasks given by the Sphinx can be daunting at first, but you can earn a staggering 100,000 Gold for getting through the first round of riddles. You'll get this when you first visit her second location, the Frontier Shrine.

If you spend your time doing anything outside of the main story, we highly advise undertaking the Sphinx riddles for this reason.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Loot corpses

Now, I know this sounds bad but most of the time your enemies started it, so once you've dispatched them remember to walk up to their corpses and loot them. Sometimes you'll get materials that can be combined into more useful items, and sometimes you'll be rewarded with a few hundred pieces of Gold. If you're going to kill them anyway, you may as well rob them too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Loot scrap piles and chests

They're pretty easy to run past, especially if you've got your eyes on looting a chest or gathering other materials, but don't forget about scrap piles. Rummaging around these seemingly pointless piles of rubbish can grant you useful items and the occasional Gold payout. It doesn't cost you anything to look through them, so don't forget that one person's trash could be holding your treasure.

Also, looting chests is a good way to stumble upon a few hundred pieces of Gold on your adventures, you may even find some good armor items while you're at it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Dragon's Dogma 2 content, check out our page detailing the best early Pawn builds and our best Vocations list. Also, if its quests you're stuck on, check out our Caged Magistrate walkthrough and Nameless Village walkthrough pages.