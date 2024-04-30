Clefairy 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Clefable in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the original Fairy Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a Clefairy in Pokémon Go!

Clefairy’s evolution, Clefable, is reasonable in Great League and Ultra League in Pokémon Go, but sadly useless in Master League and in Raids.

This week’s Spotlight Hour event comes with the double catch candy bonus. On the off chance that you don’t have enough, you can walk away with more Clefairy Candy than any one Trainer needs!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Clefairy’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Clefairy with perfect IV stats. Clefairy. 'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League. Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Clefairy based on the CP alone. If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Clefairy: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 990 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1073 CP The wild CP value aligns with your current trainer level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we’ve kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. If, however, you’re currently below Level 30, these values will be different.

Is Clefable good in PVP? Clefable is perfectly reasonable in Great League and Ultra League. It’s by no means exemplary, but it can hold its own for sure. Clefable. As a mono-Fairy-type, it is only weak to Poison and Steel, and resistant to Fighting, Dark and Bug. On top of this, it’s super resistant to Dragon. Its best moveset is Fairy Wind, Moonblast and Meteor Mash, meaning it is both spammy and can lay down decent shield pressure. In Great League, this leads to wins against Altaria, Shadow Poliwrath, Medicham, Shadow Dragonair and Azumarill, which is perfectly respectable. Losses will come from Talonflame, Skarmory, Lickitung, Lanturn and Whiscash. In Ultra League, a Lv49 0/15/13 caps out at 2500 CP, which is a big investment. It will grant you wins against Poliwrath, Virizion, Greninja, Giratina Altered and Cobalion, so think about how much you need to beat them before you invest your resources. Losses come from Talonflame, Cresselia, Swampert, Steelix and Jellicent. Master League might seem tempting, as a mono-Fairy-type, but remember that CP cap. Don’t do it. Is there a shiny Clefairy in Pokémon Go? Yes! Shiny Cleffa, shiny Clefairy and shiny Clefable were released back in February 2019 as part of the Valentine’s Day event. Everything in Clefairy’s evolution line is a Fairy type. (Image credit: pokemon.com) If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Clefairy in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Clefairy you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. However, you won’t be finding a shiny Cleffa in the wild – they can only be found in Eggs!

The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go. Wiglett can now be caught as part of Rediscover Kanto, but don't forget to complete the World of Wonders quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.