Best early game Pawn build in Dragon's Dogma 2
How to begin building your Main Pawn.
One of the last things you do before you leave the character creator of Dragon's Dogma 2, is choose the class of you and your Main Pawn. In the early game, the build of your Pawn is massively important, as you're extremely squishy at the single-digit levels, where even an attack by a group of goblins is liable to do you in.
And, unlike the other Pawns that you can recruit throughout your adventure, your Main Pawn will stick by your side through the major story beats of Dragon's Dogma 2. Their importance, in both story and combat, is simply unmatched.
So, to help you understand how best to develop your Pawn so that they're viable and not as useless as a chocolate fireguard in the early game, we've set out to highlight the very best early game Pawn builds in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Basics for best early game Pawn builds in Dragon's Dogma 2
At the start of the game, players have access to only four Vocations: Fighter, Mage, Thief, and Archer. Other Vocations (10 overall) can be unlocked as you progress, but in the early game, you’ll have to choose between the first four Vocations.
Two of these Vocations are range-based: the Mage and the Archer. On the other hand, the Fighter and Thief, prefer to get up close and personal with their opponents. As a general rule, it's always best to have someone willing to soak up the damage in front, while others at the back lay down the hurt with magic or arrows, or provide curative spells and/or buffs to keep everyone in the fight.
Most importantly, though, is balancing your early game build for the Arisen by looking at their weaknesses and seeking to resolve them with your Main Pawn's strengths.
If you want to take that advice even further, if you haven't played the original Dragon's Dogma before or know that action RPGs are difficult for you, we'd recommend making your Main Pawn a Mage. Not only can they deal damage, but they also have healing capabilities - perfect for anyone who's unsure how best to approach Dragon Dogma 2 in the early game.
And, as soon as you're more confident with the build that you want yourself and your Main Pawn to have, you can easily change Vocation in the various Vocation Guild Halls found throughout Dragon's Dogma 2.
Best early game Pawn armour in Dragon's Dragon 2
Dragon's Dogma 2 links armour and weapons entirely to Vocations. Outside of very special occasions - and almost all of these instances are available in the late game - Mages cannot wear the same things as Fighters, Archers cannot wear the same things as Mages, and so on and so forth.
With this in mind, the 'best' armour and weapons is highly dependent on what build you're craving in the early game. There are very limited options, largely due to how costly everything is at the beginning, where you start the game with a measly amount of gold. Because of this, there are no real right or wrong answers.
Do be aware that some armour sets are heavier than others, and, depending on what Vocation you are, you'll want to be careful about how you deposit your inventory. Fighters are able to carry a bit of weight and get away with it, but Vocations like Thief and Archer will have their stamina benefit by being lighter.
Best early game Pawn build for each Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2
Below you'll find the best early game Pawn builds for each Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2:
Fighter
The Fighter is a tough, relentless sword wielder who also dons a shield. They can wear a heavy amount of armour without breaking a sweat, are much beefier than the other starting Vocations, and are able to deflect damage with their shields.
If you're choosing to make your Main Pawn a Fighter, we'd recommend either playing as a Mage or Archer.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Fighter Weapon Skills
- Blink Strike: This strike rushes forcefully toward the target and slices them from naval to groin. It is essential for making distance across the battlefield to slice at a foe and/or defend your allies from swarms of enemies.
- Gouging Skewer: This weapon thrusts the sword into the enemy's body before raining further blows upon them. On larger bosses, it helps you cling to them and gives you more maneuverability overall.
- Impeccable Guard: The Fighter spins nimbly on the spot, blocking attacks from every direction. Great for taking on groups of enemies, while also spreading them thin so you can escape tricky situations.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Fighter Core Skills
- Steeled Foundation: The Fighter uses their shield to ease the impact from falling. Essential for reducing fall damage in tricky situations, such as jumping off a larger enemy. The skill also hastens recovery after a fall.
- Tusk Toss: The Fighter arcs their sword upwards, sending smaller targets flying into the air. This helps with crowd control and stuns targets for a short while.
- Deflect: The Fighter's shield deflects attacks back towards the target, and, when counterattacking, consumes less stamina.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Fighter Augments
- Dominion: Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.
- Thew: Enables you to carry additional weight.
Mage
The Mage is a shrewd spellcaster, who wields a staff and is capable of conjuring lightning, fire, and ice to devastate enemies. They are also adept at buffing and healing their allies, and can change the tide of battle with wicked precision.
If you're choosing to make your Main Pawn a Mage, we'd recommend either playing as a Fighter or Thief.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Mage Weapon Skills
- Fire Boon: This ability enchants the caster's weapon (or their ally's weapon) with fire. It is particularly useful as most early-game enemies are vulnerable to fire.
- Halidom: The Mage draws a magical sigil that cures them and their allies of certain debilitations (fire, frostbite, unconscious, sleep, silence, drenched, and tarred) while within range.
- Flagration: A swirling jet of flame flies forth from the Mage. It ignores defense and can pass through multiple targets. The caster can move while using this spell.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Mage Core Skills
- Anodyne: Conjures a curative sigil that recovers the health of the caster and their allies when in contact with it.
- Quickspell: Greatly hastens incantation speed, but consumes stamina while active.
- Levitate: The Mage can now levitate. This is great for reaching higher locations that you and your team wouldn't otherwise be able to.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Mage Augments
- Aprotropaism: Augments Magical defense
- Beatitude: Increases the amount of health recovered by Curative magicks for both the caster and their allies.
Thief
The Thief is a light-on-their-feet damage dealer who wields a set of two daggers. They are efficient at taking down a lone enemy very quickly, but struggle when surrounded by a group. Thankfully, and unlike the Fighter, the Thief has maneuverability that allows them to dodge and weave, avoiding hits from smaller and larger targets.
If you're choosing to make your Main Pawn a Thief, we'd recommend either playing as a Fighter or Mage.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Thief Weapon Skills
- Shadow Cloak: The Thief blends into their surroundings, rendering them more difficult for hostile targets to detect. It does consume stamina while active.
- Helm Splitter: The Thief leaps into the air and spins while their blades are extended. Excellent at hitting flying and bigger enemies.
- Biting Wind: This skill has the thief slash past a target with blades extended, then doubling back for further attacks. It is essential in the early game due to its speedy movement and ability to finish off enemies with mid-to-low health.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Thief Core Skills
- Controlled Fall: The Thief tucks their body into a tight roll when hitting the ground after being knocked down. Reduces damage and causes the Thief to quickly regain their footing.
- Swift Step: The Thief lowers their stance and dodges out of the way. Effective as an evasive maneuver.
- Twin Fangs: Performs a double strike, followed by a powerful successive strike if the target is knocked off balance.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Thief Augments
- Subtlety: Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.
- Gratification: Slightly restores Health when you deliver the killing blow to a foe.
Archer
The Archer is a precise damage dealer who excels at dealing with flying enemies. They are also essential for crowd control in the early game, as they have several abilities that can scatter or downright annihilate groups of enemies, giving your Fighter and Thief allies much more room to mop up any stragglers.
If you're choosing to make your Main Pawn an Archer, we recommend playing as a Fighter or Thief. We also have a best Archer build recommendation if you're planning on giving your Main Pawn this Vocation.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Archer Weapon Skills
- Barrage Shot: Fire arrows in rapid succession. This skill is essential for taking down a single target quickly, and can be used while moving.
- Sweep Shot: The Archer fires arrows in a wedge pattern so that multiple targets are struck.
- Dire Arrow: The Archer fires a devastating shot that can knock down smaller targets. Great for giving you more room so enemies can't attack you, and is ideal for knocking targets off high ledges.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Archer Core Skills
- Steady Shot: The Archer draws the bow carefully, all to allow for a more precise aim. The length of the draw impacts damage and distance
- Swift Nock: This allows the Archer to nock arrows more quickly when using Loose or Steady Shot. Great for keeping you in the middle of combat.
- Leaping Punt: This skill allows you to kick off foes and throw them off balance. When you have a higher level in the Archer vocation, pair it with a Parting Shot, so that your archer fires an arrow after performing the leaping punt.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Best Archer Augments
- Radiance: Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area.
- Endurance: Increases your max stamina.
Hope this helps you build the best Pawn for Dragon's Dogma 2's opening hours!