Best early game Pawn build in Dragon's Dogma 2

One of the last things you do before you leave the character creator of Dragon's Dogma 2, is choose the class of you and your Main Pawn. In the early game, the build of your Pawn is massively important, as you're extremely squishy at the single-digit levels, where even an attack by a group of goblins is liable to do you in.

And, unlike the other Pawns that you can recruit throughout your adventure, your Main Pawn will stick by your side through the major story beats of Dragon's Dogma 2. Their importance, in both story and combat, is simply unmatched.

So, to help you understand how best to develop your Pawn so that they're viable and not as useless as a chocolate fireguard in the early game, we've set out to highlight the very best early game Pawn builds in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Basics for best early game Pawn builds in Dragon's Dogma 2 At the start of the game, players have access to only four Vocations: Fighter, Mage, Thief, and Archer. Other Vocations (10 overall) can be unlocked as you progress, but in the early game, you’ll have to choose between the first four Vocations. Two of these Vocations are range-based: the Mage and the Archer. On the other hand, the Fighter and Thief, prefer to get up close and personal with their opponents. As a general rule, it's always best to have someone willing to soak up the damage in front, while others at the back lay down the hurt with magic or arrows, or provide curative spells and/or buffs to keep everyone in the fight. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Most importantly, though, is balancing your early game build for the Arisen by looking at their weaknesses and seeking to resolve them with your Main Pawn's strengths. If you want to take that advice even further, if you haven't played the original Dragon's Dogma before or know that action RPGs are difficult for you, we'd recommend making your Main Pawn a Mage. Not only can they deal damage, but they also have healing capabilities - perfect for anyone who's unsure how best to approach Dragon Dogma 2 in the early game. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom And, as soon as you're more confident with the build that you want yourself and your Main Pawn to have, you can easily change Vocation in the various Vocation Guild Halls found throughout Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best early game Pawn armour in Dragon's Dragon 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 links armour and weapons entirely to Vocations. Outside of very special occasions - and almost all of these instances are available in the late game - Mages cannot wear the same things as Fighters, Archers cannot wear the same things as Mages, and so on and so forth. With this in mind, the 'best' armour and weapons is highly dependent on what build you're craving in the early game. There are very limited options, largely due to how costly everything is at the beginning, where you start the game with a measly amount of gold. Because of this, there are no real right or wrong answers. Do be aware that some armour sets are heavier than others, and, depending on what Vocation you are, you'll want to be careful about how you deposit your inventory. Fighters are able to carry a bit of weight and get away with it, but Vocations like Thief and Archer will have their stamina benefit by being lighter. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom