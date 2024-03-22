Dragon's Dogma 2 Archer best build, skills, and augmentations

The right Dragon's Dogma 2 Archer build turns a fairly standard class into a powerful, multifunctional role that can see you through most of the game's tougher challenges.

The Archer is a jack-of-all-trades class in Dragon's Dogma 2 with high damage potential and a few support options, and their only real weakness is if they end up surrounded by enemies.

Being good at everything makes picking useful skills a bit more difficult than usual, though, so we've outlined the best Dragon's Dogma 2 Archer build below to help you get into the thick of battle quickly.

How to play Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2 Archer is a mixed class that emphasizes dealing ranged damage and targeting weakpoints with ease, though it also gets a handful of support skills that help debilitate foes and enhance allies' attacks. It's a basic class with no magical affinity, unlike the Archer in the original Dragon's Dogma, so you don't have to worry about splitting stats or specializing in specific skill types. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom You start with two basic attack forms. One aims automatically, but deals less damage. The other makes you aim manually, so you can try targeting enemy weak points, and it dishes out heavier damage in general, even if you don't land a vital shot. Use unaimed shots for quick enemies you have trouble tracking or weak foes that take little effort to defeat. Aimed shots should be your choice for every other encounter, especially against bosses. Dragon's Dogma 2 tells you that Archers should seek high ground, and there's a good reason for that. The advice won't work in every situation - some of the early forests, for example, are notably lacking in high ground - but the general idea is that archers function best when they're removed from the action. That's partly due to their lack of defensive abilities, though staying a few steps behind everyone else also makes finding and targeting enemies easier. Let your stronger or more defensive Pawns charge ahead, and focus on picking off individual targets with aimed shots or aiming for the vital points of larger enemies. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom You do get a kick move that deals a little damage and pushes enemies back, but it's meant as a getaway attack - something that opens an escape route for you to retreat. Once you unlock more skills, you can add a few debuffing and support options to your arsenal, including skills that inflict debilitations on some enemies. The downside to all this is that you can't target most of your special shots. Make sure to face the enemy you want to hit, so you have a better chance of landing the shot without wasting valuable arrows on weaker enemies.

Dragon's Dogma 2 best Archer skills Your Archer's weapon skills are the main abilities you use in battle and often the difference between a successful encounter and a trip back to the 'reload from last save' screen. You unlock quite a few weapon skills as your Vocation rank increases, but not all of them are worth your hard-won discipline points. We’ve picked out some of the best below: Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Exploding Shot: Exploding Shot is the best skill in the Archer's kit, though it takes a bit of planning to use well. Exploding Shot fires a flaming arrow that lodges itself into the target enemy, and the arrow stays there until either you fire another arrow of any kind at it or a Pawn lands an attack on the arrow. The resulting explosion takes out a big chunk of the enemy's HP, but it can also catch any ally in the blast area. In most cases against larger enemies, such as ogres or cyclopes, the targeting AI fires an arrow high enough where melee Pawns won't get caught. For smaller enemies, try detonating the arrow yourself, when Pawns aren't around. Make sure to purchase Exploding Arrows every chance you get. You can't use Exploding Shot without them.

Dragon's Dogma 2 best Archer core skills Core skills are a mix of your Archer's passive abilities and basic skills that aren't tied to your weapon. Core skills are fewer in number compared to your weapon skills, but they tend to provide valuable buffs or movement skills that make battles easier. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Swift Nock: Swift Nock pretty much does what it says on the label. You draw your bow faster when using aimed and normal shots, which you'll be using most of the time anyway. This is an essential core skill and one you should purchase first.

Swift Nock pretty much does what it says on the label. You draw your bow faster when using aimed and normal shots, which you'll be using most of the time anyway. This is an essential core skill and one you should purchase first. Leaping Punt: This one takes a bit of getting used to, and it doesn't function quite the way you might think. The kick helps get you back away from danger, and even though it won't knock enemies off balance or push them back, it often makes them lower their defenses. Leaping Punt is a smart choice when dealing with armed foes or enemies wielding shields, since you or one of your Pawns can follow up with a strong attack that keeps them from raising their defenses again. If you add the Parting Shot skill, your Archer fires a shot after jumping back that deals damage roughly on par with an aimed shot. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom