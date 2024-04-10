Goaled Awakening is the first quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 and you must complete it to explore the rest of the world.

Though, if you're like us, you'll also spend a good amount of time designing your Arisen in the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator (how long do you want your arms to be?) before you even consider your surroundings.

Your quest truly begins with you being held captive in a quarry, so, if you want to know how to escape, follow our Goaled Awakening walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2.

Goaled Awakening walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2

Gaoled Awakening - the first quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 - begins in a jail cell and asks you to create your character the Arisen. You can either create the Arisen from scratch, choose one of the templates or import the character you made from the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator.

Once you're done, Fiska, the overseer, will have some more dialogue before you're able to move freely. When this happens, follow the person in front of you while learning the basic game controls along the way.

You'll reach a huge excavation site called The Hole. Continue following the overseer at a slow pace until a man named Rook speaks to you. If you have played the first Dragon's Dogma, you will recognize him. Now our former Pawn is trapped here and forced to suffer, just like us.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Follow Rook to the excavation site and Fiska will give a short speech before sending us off to work.

Pick up a rock

Rook gives you a short briefing again, pointing out a station in the background; go to this spot and stand in front of one of the stones to pick it up.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Then slowly carry it back and place it at Rook's feet. Before we can delve further into the work, a commotion breaks out in the excavation site.

Investigate the commotion

Sprint after the Pawns to find Medusa, who turns some of the guards to stone. At least they drop weapons that you can collect to at least have something against the beast.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Depending on which Vocation you chose at the beginning, the starting weapons differ. The first fight will then begin.

Fend off the beast

Similar to the first fight against the Hydra in its predecessor, this battle is not meant to be actually won. But that doesn't have to stop us from at least trying.

Attack with your weapons and climb onto Medusa to learn the game's basic grappling mechanics . The monster suffers quite a lot of damage from your blows, but it flees after a short time (don't worry, you can track down and kill Medusa later).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

A cutscene with an ethereal figure follows before Rook and the Arisen also leave the quarry behind them.

Run for your life

Now you have to give it your all again, because there are tons of pursuers on your heels. Fierce attacks will hail from all sides if they catch you, so sprint to the cliff and jump down towards the sea.

Your pursuers are stopped by a majestic griffin, on whose back you're able to hold on, before another intro sequence plays.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

You travel through the air on the griffin's back, but the journey ends bloodily when a ballista fire takes you out of the sky. The griffin crashes, but you're able to avert the worst.

Meanwhile, Rook has landed in a river and is being pulled beneath the surface by something known as the Brine. A dialogue with Justinn follows and then the new quest, Tale's Beginning, starts.

Visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough if you'd like to learn more about the main storyline, but, if you're in the market for other assistance, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides hub.