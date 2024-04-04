How to get a Preserved Medusa Head and Medusa location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By facing Medusa, one of the most iconic enemies in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you have the chance of earning a powerful item to use in missions and when facing other mighty foes, the Medusa Head.

In the world of Dragon's Dogma 2, in addition to the regular goblins, wolves, and harpies, you find mythic creatures to put up a challenge. From majestic dragons to mysterious magical golems, you might find an unexpected battle in every corner of the dangerous world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. While some of these creatures are found on the map, others are waiting for you in hidden caves or old ruins.

To help you find the sneaky snake lady that you fight in the first minutes of the game, we prepared this guide covering where you can find Medusa, how to get a Medusa’s head, and also how you can preserve Medusa’s head.

Medusa location in Dragon’s Dogma 2 After you get to Battahl, you can find Medusa in Nera’Battahl Windrift, southwest of Bakbattahl. This is the entrance area of the Caliginous Depths cave. To get there, follow the road until you see an entrance that seems blocked by two tree trunks. Your first encounter with Medusa is in the initial minutes of the game in the excavation site. But, to find her later is not easy. Different from dragons and griffins that you can see flying in the skies, you can only find her in Nera’Battahl Windrift. Medusa is in the same level of difficulty as griffins and dragons. She has lots of health and a deadly skill that petrifies you. Keep this in mind before you go look for her.

How to get a Medusa head in Dragon’s Dogma 2 If you want to get a Medusa head, you need to literally cut it off while she’s alive. Just like the Chimera’s tail, you can focus your attacks on the region of her head so it eventually is separated from the body. Although the head goes off when she’s killed, you get the spoiled version which is useless. Medusa is pretty large and reaching the upper part of her body might get tricky. There are some methods to employ though. First, you can wait until she gets closer to the ground to jump on her. Another option is to use the columns and other structures to get higher enough to jump. When it comes to actually cutting the head, some Vocations shine more in this type of situation than others. Although Fighter is a solid option, the best Vocation to get a Medusa head is Thief. This is an exceptional Vocation capable of causing lots of slash damage, which is the kind indicated to cut parts of the enemy’s body. As a Thief, you want to climb Medusa’s body and get close to her head and then use Powder Charge/Powder Blast. These abilities plant an explosive that you can explore from afar, which is great since there is always the chance of you getting thrown by Medusa after some time. The idea is to place the explosive and use as many attacks as possible in the region. Get some distance to trigger the explosion. Be sure to equip the Thief’s Vigor augmentation before the fight. It reduces the stamina consumption when clinging to enemies, giving you an upper hand in this encounter. In case you fail to cut the head, you need to wait 14 in-game days for Medusa to respawn.