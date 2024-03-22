All Vocations and Classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 listed
How to unlock all of the Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Vocations, or classes as you might call them, decide the type of combat you'll be using in Dragon's Dogma 2.
For this reason it's a good idea to know how many Vocations there are in Dragon's Dogma 2, along with how to unlock all of the Vocations. (We've also got a best Vocations guide, which might come in handy.) It's also important to note that there's a selection of Arisen exclusive Vocations, which means you'll never encounter a Pawn using this Vocation.
We've listed all of the Vocations, including taking a look at how to unlock Vocations, to help you learn more about the Dragon's Dogma 2 classes.
All Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 listed: How many Vocations are there?
There are 10 Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. Four of these Vocations - Fighter, Archer, Thief and Mage - are available from the game's very beginning.
Here are all of the Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2:
- Fighter
- Archer
- Thief
- Mage
- Warrior
- Sorcerer
- Magick Archer
- Mystic Spearhead
- Trickster
- Warfarer
Arisen exclusive Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained
There are four Arisen exclusive Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, which means that these Vocations can not be used by a Pawn.
The Arisen exclusive Vocations are:
- Magick Archer
- Mystic Spearhead
- Trickster
- Warfarer
Since these Vocations are exclusive to the Arisen, you should consider switching to one during the mid or later stages of Dragon's Dogma 2 to ensure you can utilise their skills. Thankfully, your Pawns, especially your Main Pawn, will allow you to benefit from the abilities the six non-exclusive Vocations offer.
How to unlock Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2
Knowing how to unlock Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 allows you to experiment with different combat styles and, no matter what Vocation you might be, benefit from the Augments you'll eventually unlock. While four of the Vocations will be available to you from the beginning of the game, the other six are only unlocked once you've fulfilled a specific requirement.
Below you'll find a quick rundown of how to unlock each Vocation, outside of the starting Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 (look out for spoilers):
- Warrior - Complete Vocation Frustration
- Sorcerer - Complete Vocation Frustration
- Trickster - Talk to Luz in the Reverent Shrine (May have to talk to her multiple times)
- Mystic Spearhand - Talk to Sigurd during Readveant of Calamity in Melve
- Magick Archer - Complete Put a Spring in Thy Step
- Warfarer - Give Lamond three bottles of Newt Liqueur
Even after you've unlocked a Vocation, you'll still have to pay to acquire a skill at a Vocation Guild if you want to change Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Remember - four of these Vocations are exclusive to the Arisen, so this sadly means you can't travel with a Trickster Pawn. Still, it's worth unlocking these Vocations and having a play around with them. Not only because they are more powerful than the starting Vocations, but you may find yourself preferring the combat style they offer.
Best of luck unlocking all of the Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2!