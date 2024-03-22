All Vocations and Classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 listed

Vocations, or classes as you might call them, decide the type of combat you'll be using in Dragon's Dogma 2.

For this reason it's a good idea to know how many Vocations there are in Dragon's Dogma 2, along with how to unlock all of the Vocations. (We've also got a best Vocations guide, which might come in handy.) It's also important to note that there's a selection of Arisen exclusive Vocations, which means you'll never encounter a Pawn using this Vocation.

We've listed all of the Vocations, including taking a look at how to unlock Vocations, to help you learn more about the Dragon's Dogma 2 classes.

All Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 listed: How many Vocations are there? There are 10 Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. Four of these Vocations - Fighter, Archer, Thief and Mage - are available from the game's very beginning. Here are all of the Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2: Fighter

Archer

Thief

Mage

Warrior

Sorcerer

Magick Archer

Mystic Spearhead

Trickster

Warfarer The Thief Vocation. | Image credit: Capcom We've explored the best Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, along with the best early game Pawn builds, if you want some help deciding which Vocation your Arisen should have. It's also a good idea to know how to change Vocation.

Arisen exclusive Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained There are four Arisen exclusive Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, which means that these Vocations can not be used by a Pawn. The Arisen exclusive Vocations are: Magick Archer

Mystic Spearhead

Trickster

Warfarer The Trickster Vocation. | Image credit: Capcom Since these Vocations are exclusive to the Arisen, you should consider switching to one during the mid or later stages of Dragon's Dogma 2 to ensure you can utilise their skills. Thankfully, your Pawns, especially your Main Pawn, will allow you to benefit from the abilities the six non-exclusive Vocations offer.