Dragon’s Dogma 2 Warrior best build, skills, and augmentations

You find a classic medieval fantasy adventure in Dragon’s Dogma 2 which you can enjoy swinging massive hammers and smashing goblins’ armors playing Warrior.

As of the time you start the game, Warrior is not available, but after completing Vocation Frustration, you can start your journey playing this Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. Don’t expect a different spin on the concept of the Warrior in this game. This is the class for you who enjoy aggroing enemies and wearing heavy weapons and armor to handle all the damage you receive.

Now, if you want to play Warrior, but you want to prepare yourself, we got you covered. In this guide, we explain how to play this Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the the best skills and Augmentations for you to run with it.

How to play Warrior in Dragon’s Dogma 2 With the capacity to wield massive weapons to take off big chunks of the enemies’ HP and heavy armor to protect themselves while standing in the frontline, Warrior is the Vocation for those who want to jump straight into the action. For those who are just starting to play the game, you need to first unlock Warrior before you can begin leveling it up When it comes to positioning as a Warrior, there’s no better spot to be than the right in front of your enemy - even if we’re talking about the mighty dragons you fight in the game. Warrior is the traditional tank class, which means that you need to feel comfortable with the idea of facing enemies at close range. With high Defense and Knockdown Resistance, Warrior has better chances to survive the attacks while the rest of the group is responsible for healing and killing enemies. Warrior is not just a sack of meat for enemies to play with. This Vocation is capable of causing considerable damage to enemies because of the type of weapons they can wield. From greatswords to hammers, Warrior has access to weapons that they’re the only ones capable of using. These two-handed weapons really shine when it comes to knocking enemies down though. Most of them have high Knockdown values, making Warrior the perfect machine to create the opening for the rest of the party to attack. All this potential comes with the downside of Warrior being an extremely slow Vocation. Each swing of your hammer takes long enough for a clever goblin to escape or for wolves to take some distance to attack you back. So unceremoniously pressing the attack button is not the best strategy when playing Warrior. To effectively damage smaller and faster enemies, you need to learn to time your attacks. You can charge most of the Warrior’s skills, which means that you can hold the attack until the right moment to land a deadly blow. Once you’re used to fighting as a Warrior, it’s time to learn how to protect the rest of your party. Warrior, just like Fighter, has in their kit a skill - Bellow which upgrades to Roar - to taunt enemies and call their attention. This ability is one of the most important you have so starting any encounter using it is crucial. Not equipping this ability prevents you from taking the most out of this Vocation, since Warrior is not as effective as a DPS class, such as Thief or Mystic Spearhand. Warrior also has a good number of abilities that drag or displace enemies. These are great crowd-control skills that prevent foes from getting near the party and give your pawns a window to attack them. Although they don’t work with large enemies such as cyclops, they are extremely effective against the small ones. So, when you see one of your pawns surrounded by a group of goblins, swing your greatsword to disperse the group and take them down.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 best Warrior skills To build your Warrior correctly, you need to equip skills that will not only damage enemies but they’re also great tools to protect your party. Since you can only equip four skills, the most optimal choices may vary depending on the regions and enemies. Below you find a list of the best Warrior skills for you to become a strong tank: Bellow: As mentioned before, part of the reason for having a Warrior in the party is so they play the role of the tank, the one who aggro enemies and holds them for the rest of the group to attack. With Bellow - and its upgraded version, Roar - you can call the attention of the enemies close to you. The area of effect is not large so you should wait until enemies are closer to the group to taunt them. You should always have Bellow equipped.

Skyward Sunder: There are only a couple of situations in which Warrior suffers to effectively deal with enemies. Fighting flying monsters is one of them. The Vocation lacks mobility so reaching them is pretty difficult without this skill. Skyward Sunder propels you with a vertical slash, a movement that is strong enough to bring harpies and other flying enemies to the ground where you can effectively fight them.

Goring Lunge: There are situations in which you want to take enemies far from your fellow pawns to protect them. With Goring Lunge, you can do so. By using this ability, you charge forward, carrying enemies with you and if you can hit a wall with them, they will take more damage. This is a great tool to control how close enemies are from your party.

Savage Lash: With Savage Lash, you perform a heavy strike attack in front of your character. You can charge it to deal even more damage. Among the damage skills you have at your disposal, this is one of the best options. It performs well against single or multiple targets and doesn't require you to time the attacks. This is your go-to option when smashing enemies is your goal.

Revivify: Warrior doesn't have many utility abilities to assist the party, being a very self-centered Vocation. However, to some extent, you can make the life of your pawns easier - and become less dependable of their assistance - with Revivify. This ability cures some debilitations, which is great to keep you up during a fight. Consider picking this skill to give you more autonomy.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 best Warrior Core Skills The Core Skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are abilities that you unlock and affect specific skills of your kit, by changing how they work or adding effects to them. Warrior has only a few of these so it won’t cost much to unlock all Core Skills. However, if you don’t have enough Disciple points to spend, here are the most important Core Skills to run when playing Warrior: Bulwark: With this Core Skill, the damage taken during charged attacks is reduced. Most skills in the Warrior’s kit require you to charge them for a period of time to cause damage and be effective at taking them down. On the other hand, you become more susceptible to enemies’ attacks as you charge the skills. Bulwark makes sure you won’t take too much damage before you can hit them back.

Chain of Blows: Swinging your greatsword or hammer is not easy and each blow takes some time before hitting each enemy. Chain of Blows is a core skill that allows you to extend the sequence of attacks you unleash, which is a great tool to pressure enemies and prevent them from attacking you and your party.