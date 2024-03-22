How to get Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you want to use the Sorcerer or Warrior Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, you have to complete the Vocation Frustration quest.

This Dragon's Dogma 2 quest will send you into the depths of a goblin's lair to hunt down the greatsword and archistaff locations. Once you've found these, return to the Vernworth Vocation Guild and unlock two new Vocations.

So read on to learn how to get the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 in our Vocation Frustration walkthrough.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Vocation Frustration walkthrough for Dragon's Dogma 2 To unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, you first need to complete the Vocation Frustration quest and, to begin that, you need to visit the Vocation Guild in Vernworth. If you're having trouble finding it, then head to the Vernworth fountain and look to the right of the tavern. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Once there, they talk to the man behind the desk, also known as Klaus, and he will eventually mention that the guild is unable to take registrations for Warriors or Sorcerers. This all down to the guild lacking archistaves (needed for Sorcerers) and greatswords (needed for Warriors). Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom As you leave Klaus will mention that the guild gets their arms from Roderick who runs the local armoury and with that Vocation Frustration will begin! The Vernworth armoury is easy to find as it simply sits on the opposite side of the fountain square. Talk to Roderick - the man running the shop - when you arrive and he'll mention that goblins have stolen the weapons. To find the goblin's lair, you'll need to venture west of Vernworth. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Goblin's lair location: How to find Trevo Mine in Dragon's Dogma 2 The goblin's lair is in fact Trevo Mine, which lies to the west of Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2. The easiest way to reach this location is to head across the western Vernworth bridge and continue following the paths westward until you reach the mine. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom If you're low level, we recommend travelling to the mine during the day as some goblin battles do await you. Yet, we also have a guide covering how to survive at night if you can't wait. It's also important to note that there are multiple entrances to the Trevo Mine. You'll want to head for the southern entrance, however, as it will make it easier to find the greatsword and archistaff. The southern entrance to the Trevo Mine. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom It shouldn't take you very long to reach Trevo Mine. Well if you don't run into any monsters or other quests on the way that is... Simply make sure you continue following the westward path and, after crossing the river, take the northern path when you reach the fork on the road. After this, you simply need to take the first left-hand path to reach the mine. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Thankfully, the Trevo Mine location will be marked on your map if you have Vocation Frustration set as your primary quest. This can come in handy if you haven't ventured west of Vernworth yet. Finally, Trevo Mine is also one of the locations you need to visit for the Monster Culling quest. If you've already unlocked this quest, then you might want to consider sticking around and completing this section before heading back to Vernworth.

Greatsword location in Dragon's Dogma 2 Let's begin our hunt through the Trevo Mine by finding the greatsword location in Dragon's Dogma 2. It's important to note that you can simply find this weapon if you just want to unlock the Warrior Vocation, but we do recommend finding the archistaff as well to save time since you'll have to find it anyway if you want to use the Sorcerer Vocation later on. Again, we recommend entering the Trevo Mine by its southern entrance and the following instructions are from said entrance. You can still enter by the mine by a different entrance but the path you take to the greatsword will be different. Upon entering the mine, you'll first want to light your lantern so you can actually see. You'll also want to be prepared for any goblins who might decide to attack you. While there are open areas in the mines, most of the tunnels are pretty narrow so be prepared for some close combat. Next, you'll want to continue down the tunnel until you reach the first fork in the road. Here you'll want to take the right-hand path. Where to find the fork in the tunnels. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Continue down this path until you reach an open area containing a number of goblins. Send them to the afterlife before opening the chest found in the top-right hand corner - it's near a big rock and illuminated by a handy broken torch. Congratulations! You've found the greatsword! Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Archistaff location in Dragon's Dogma 2 To find the archistaff in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to take the left-hand path from the area where you found the greatsword in Trevo Mine. This path slopes downwards and, along the way, you'll find yourself facing a horde of goblins. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Once every monster is dead in this lower section, find the torch surrounded by a pile of bones. Just beyond this point, you'll find a small gap in the wall which you can walk through. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Follow this short path and you'll find the archistaff! Now you're free to leave the Trevo Mine, but, if you're yet to do so, you might have to complete its section of the Monster Culling quest before you leave. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom