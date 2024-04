How to get the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Magick Archer mixes the safety of a ranged class with the damage potential of spellcasters in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are the equivalent of the well-known classes that you usually find in fantasy settings. From Warrior to Mage, the game checks all the boxes of what was expected from it. However, Dragon’s Dogma 2 also comes with unique classes, such as the Mystic Spearhand. Unfortunately, these special classes are hidden in the vast world of the game.

In this guide, we cover how to unlock the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. By showing where you start the mission to get this Vocation, we will assist you in starting your journey as a magical sniper.

