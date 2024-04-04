How to get the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Magick Archer mixes the safety of a ranged class with the damage potential of spellcasters in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 are the equivalent of the well-known classes that you usually find in fantasy settings. From Warrior to Mage, the game checks all the boxes of what was expected from it. However, Dragon’s Dogma 2 also comes with unique classes, such as the Mystic Spearhand. Unfortunately, these special classes are hidden in the vast world of the game.

In this guide, we cover how to unlock the Magick Archer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. By showing where you start the mission to get this Vocation, we will assist you in starting your journey as a magical sniper.

How to unlock the Magick Archer in Dragon’s Dogma 2

For you to unlock the Magick Archer, first you need to get to the Agamen Volcanic Island region. This is the last and most dangerous area in the game. While you only access it in the last missions, there is a way of entering the area before that.

Once you get to Battahl, instead of depending on completing the story missions to get to the last area, you can take the Drabnir’s Grotto to get to the Volcanic Island region. This cave is found south of Bakbattahl. The road to get there is filled with enemies so consider doing some preparation before you start your adventure.

The Drabnir’s Grotto is not an extremely difficult cave to traverse, but there are some tough enemies inside. Take your time and after finding the exit, you can enter the Volcanic Island region.

Now, you need to find Gautstafr, a dwarf who is having some trouble walking around due to his back. You can find him by following the main road from where you get out of Drabnir’s Grotto.

Once you found him, you can start the Put a Spring in Thy Step quest. This mission has multiple steps. First, it requires you to give Gautstafr three flowers. They don’t need to be of a specific type, so just give him the ones you already have or look for some Greenwarish or Pitywort to hand over.

Once this step is concluded, you need to go meet Gautstafr in his house, the Windwalker’s Home. You can easily find it north of where you meet him, near a Riftstone of Potential.

Now, in the next phase of this mission, you need to escort Gautstafr all the way to Geyser Hamlet, which is in the Volcanic Island Camp, east of Gautstafr’s house. The road to get there has a good number of enemies and your new friend walks considerably slowly so this might take you some time. Once you get there, you may want to take the opportunity to start the mission to unlock the Warfarer Vocation as well.

To finish the mission, you need to follow Gautstafr until he is in front of the receptionist. Then, his wife, Cliodhna will appear and teach you the Magick Archer Vocation. She also gives you the Spellbow’s Paradox that teaches you the Martyr’s Bolt skill, one of the most powerful abilities in the game.

Now you just need to visit a Vocation Guild to unlock the Magick Archer and start leveling it up.

Enjoy snipping people with magic arrows in Dragon’s Dogma 2!