How to get the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Warfarer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most powerful available to the Arisen.

It allows you to use every weapon in Dragon's Dogma 2 as well as learning skills from various other Vocations.

Unlocking this Vocation involves finding a specific NPC, called Lamond, and giving him a specific kind of alcohol, Newt Liquor, which you'll need to source from a different part of the map. Read on to find out where to get New Liquor and how to get the powerful Warfarer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Where to get Newt Liquor in Dragon's Dragon 2

In order to unlock the Warfarer Vocation you'll need to give an item called Newt Liquor to Lamond. However, it's better to get the liquor first to avoid any backtracking.

Newt Liquor can be found in the capital city of Battahl, Bakbattahl. If you haven't yet accessed Battahl, you might need to progress a bit further in the main questline, along with knowing how to enter Battahl, before continuing to search for the Warfarer Vocation.

In Bakbattahl, look for Higg's Tavern Stand. At first, this area won't sell anything, but following certain steps will gain you access.

Firstly, if you're not playing as a Beastren character, equip the Beastren mask you used to gain access to Battahl. Then, pick up one of the sacks sitting outside the shop and move it into the fenced area just to the left of it.

One of the Beastren outside will talk to you and bring you into the shop. You can now buy items from them, although their stock is quite limited. Luckily, they do sell the Newt Liquor that we're going to need later. These cost 5000G each, and you should buy three.

Where to find the Warfarer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Once you have three Newt Liquor, head south out of Bakbattal. Lamond, the NPC who will tell you about the Warfarer Vocation can be found in the Volcanic Island Camp to the East, but in order to get there you will need to pass through Drabnir's Grotto.

When you reach the Volcanic Island Camp, look for the scaffolding to climb up to the Geyser Hamlet in the south of the camp.

There you will find Lamond. Apparently, he used to be an Arisen himself. More importantly, though, if you give him three bottles of Newt Liquor, he will teach you the Warfarer Vocation.

Once you've unlocked the Warfarer Vocation, you can change your Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 and then start planning out our own Warfarer build.