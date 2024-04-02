Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand best build, skills, and augmentations

The Mystic Spearhand Vocation can be a powerful combination of melee attacks and magical abilities if built right in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Figuring out the best combination of skills for this Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation can allow you to control a fight, stunning enemies and dealing damage from afar before getting close to deal powerful attacks with the Mystic Spearhand's signature Duospear.

But finding this balance isn't necessarily easy, so we've outlined the best Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand build to help you make the most of this versatile class.

How to play Mystic Spearhand in Dragon's Dogma 2

Mystic Spearhand is a Vocation that balances using magical attacks with melee hits. This also gives it the ability to work in both ranged and close up situations, ideally moving between the two depending on the situation. On the other hand, they don't have any way to shield or dodge damage, so it's vital to use their abilities to focus on positioning and controlling the enemy.

The Mystic Spearhand's basic attacks hint at this ability to work with the flow of a fight. The Redouted Bolt is a magic ability that momentarily stuns the enemy. Using this effectively opens up enemies to attacks by both you and your pawns.

It also works well with the Mystic Spearhand's second basic ability, Follow-Up Attacks. This allows you to execute a powerful successive strike when attacking with the Duospear, if your enemy is downed, off-balance, or taken by surprise. However, they leave you vulnerable, so time them carefully.

Practicing with these two basic attacks should get you a sense of the rhythm required to make the Mystic Spearhand Vocation really shine. From there, you can start adding more skills to really take advantage of this Vocation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 best Mystic Spearhand skills

As with all classes, the Mystic Spearhand offers a variety of abilities that are unlocked as your Vocation rank increases. Experimenting with these to find which you personally like is worthwhile, as it will depend to a degree on your playstyle and the classes of the pawns travelling with you. However, they require Discipline Points to unlock, so this section will explain which are likely to be the most worth your spend.

Here's our recommendations for the best Mystic Spearhand skills:

Dragoun’s Stabbe and Dragoun’s Foin: The key flow of the Mystic Spearhand’s fighting ability is stunning enemies and then getting in close to deal damage with the Duospear. This ability closes that distance quickly with a forward jab, and it doubles as a good way to target flying enemies. This is one of the first abilities you’ll be able to unlock as the Mystic Spearhand, and it’s well worth upgrading for a larger reach and the ability to inflict magick damage.

Seching Blade: Although the Mystic Spearhand can theoretically work at both ranged and close distances, it struggles at range without Seching Blade. This skill creates magical weapons that fly towards the enemy, giving the Vocation a wider range of utility. It’s not very powerful, but it’s worth experimenting with to see if it fits your playstyle or whether you prefer dashing in. If you do end up enjoying it, then you can upgrade it for more blades and a lower Stamina cost.

Mirour Vesture: When first unlocked, the Mystic Spearhand doesn’t have any way to defend themself, other than stunning enemies. It’s worth getting this shielding ability, which also protects your allies if they’re within range. If you find it particularly useful, you can upgrade it so that it lasts longer, but the quick effect may be enough in combination with other useful powers.

Humble Offringe and Devout Offringe: Use the battlefield to your advantage. This skill allows you to fling things around you - including your enemies themselves - into one another, and it’s satisfying every time, as well as providing a greater variety of ranged attack for the Mystic Spearhand. This one is worth upgrading for a bigger range, if only for the fun of it.

Skiedragoun’s Fangtooth: The Mystic Spearhand doesn’t have a lot of ways to evade enemy attacks, but Skiedragoun’s Fangtooth can be used that way. In fact, this jump-and-spear attack does more damage if you use it to successfully evade an enemy hit.

Dragon's Dogma 2 best Mystic Spearhand Core Skills

While there are fewer Core Skills available to each Vocation, don't forget that they can be changed and equipped just like weapon skills. Here are the best Core Skills for the Mystic Spearhand to use:

Quik Fot: The Mystic Spearhand is built on dashing in to close range with perfect timing, and Quik Fot will help you to do just that. It will allow you to instantly get in the personal space of any enemy you hit with Redouted Bolt or its upgrades.

The Mystic Spearhand is built on dashing in to close range with perfect timing, and Quik Fot will help you to do just that. It will allow you to instantly get in the personal space of any enemy you hit with Redouted Bolt or its upgrades. Winding Cut: This Core Skill comes after levelling up the Mystic Spearhand Vocation quite a bit, but if you're enjoying the class, it's well worth the investment. It focuses on the Duospear, turning it into a powerful whirling blade that cuts through enemies. It can also be sped up by the player depending on the situation.

Dragon's Dogma 2 best Mystic Spearhand Augmentations

Augmentations are abilities that can be acquired in the usual way using Discipline Points, but that you can take with you if you switch to a new Vocation. The Mystic Spearhand's Augmentations cover a variety of small buffs, but these are the ones we think are most worthwhile.

Opulence: This Augmentation will increase the gold you get from picking up coin pouches around the world. Having more money is never a bad idea in Dragon's Dogma 2, and it gives a lot of flexibility no matter what Vocation you're switching into.

Polarity: This Augmentation gives you more strength during the daytime and more magick at night. It's an interesting trade-off that's worth considering, especially if you're not camping or sleeping away the nighttimes at inns.

Combining all these elements, you should have a great basis to experiment with as you get to grips with the Mystic Spearhand Vocation. Enjoy!