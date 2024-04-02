How to get the Trickster Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Trickster Vocation is a useful support class for when you want to give your Pawns a boost or create a smokescreen to cover your attacks in Dragon's Dogma 2.

This class is found somewhat off the beaten path in Batahll, the second main area of Dragon's Dogma 2. If you're planning on using this Vocation, then it's a good idea to know how to enter Batahll. (Be careful if you're at a low level though, Batahll can be quite dangerous.)

So if you're struggling to track it down, read on to find out where to go and which NPC to speak to so you can get the Trickster Vocation.

Where to find the Trickster Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

To find the Trickster Vocation, you'll first have to enter Batahll, the desert-like region to the west of the starting area. You'll naturally be directed there a few hours into the main story, in the quest Nation of the Lambent Flame.

Captain Brant will give you a permit to get through the checkpoint, although it won't automatically work unless you're playing as a Beastren character.

Luckily, you can disguise yourself as a Beastren with a mask found in the same town as the crossing:

After passing the border checkpoint, the Trickster Vocation isn't too far away. You'll need to reach the Reverent Shrine by travelling south.

The easiest way to reach the shrine is to follow the main road south past Enoa'Battahl Forest before turning off to the east on one of the two roads that lead to the shrine.

Once you reach the shrine, simply speak to the ghost-like NPC inside to recieve the Trickster Vocation.

Once you've unlocked the Trickster Vocation, you can change your Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 so you can start using this new Vocation.