Knowing how to pass time in Dragon's Dogma 2 is an important aspect to master, especially as certain quests and characters can only be completed or found during specific times of the day. Also, if you don't fancy your luck trying to survive the night, then skipping the time ahead to the next day is highly desirable.

There is something to be wary of when messing with time in Dragon's Dogma 2, certain items in your inventory such as meat or fresh fruit can go off. So, if you're planning on skipping ahead, make sure you've thought about the affects on your items first.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to pass time in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to Pass Time in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are four ways you can pass time in Dragon's Dogma 2, each of which we're going to go through in the list below but we found that the easiest way to reliably pass time to get to a specific time of day (either day or night) is to sleep at an Inn or stay at a Campsite.

These are all of the ways you can pass time in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Dozing Off

As you venture around different settlements and areas on the map you're likely to come across seats, benches, and even Oxcarts that have a red blanket indicating where you can sit. These special marked seats will allow you to 'Doze Off' on them once you're sitting down. This passes a short chunk of time - though it's hard to accurately land on a specific time of day this way.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Rest at Inns

You can pass time by paying to rest at Inns on your adventures. When speaking to an Innkeeper, choose the 'Rest' option (the fee for this will be displayed next to it). Once you accept this, you will then be able to choose whether you want to sleep until night or day. This is the most reliable way to land on a specific time of day, however it can be quite pricey.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Speak to Bartenders

In some Taverns, like the Stardrop Inn in Vernworth, you can speak to the bartender and an option to 'Pass Time' will appear while speaking to them. This acts a lot like the 'Dozing Off' option mentioned above, doing this will skip a chunk of time ahead but it's hard to land on a specific time of day quickly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Stay at a Campsite

If paying out for an Inn is a bit too much for you, then you can always stay at a Campsite. However, there are some things you should know before you do. You need to find a Campsite location first and they are marked by a small fire icon on your map. You'll also need a Camping Kit to be able to sleep at one, but these can be quite heavy things to lug around. Finally, you will be vulnerable to attack heres, so you need to be ready for anything.

At a Campsite, if you're prepared to risk it, you can sleep until morning or nightfall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

