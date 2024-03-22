Depending on what sort of gamer you are, the news that Dragon's Dogma 2 would not have fast travel either had you groaning in frustration, or jumping out of your seat in excitement. (Though Portcrystals do offer some sort of fast travel - if you can find them.)

For the most part, fast travel has often featured in big, sprawling worlds regardless of genre, and now to play an RPG that doesn't have that comfort and security? It certainly shakes up the tone and feel of Dragon's Dogma 2, for better, or for worse.

However, that doesn't mean that there's no sense of 'fast travel' whatsoever. Dragon's Dogma 2 thrives when you're finding out new things and exploring new territories, but getting from place to place doesn't have to be just on foot.

In this guide, we'll explain the different modes of transport in Dragon's Dogma 2 and why and/or when you'll want to use them on your adventure. Along with how to get Portcrystals, and a look at Ferrystones, in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to get Portcrystals in Dragon's Dogma 2 Getting your own Portcrystals is one of the best things you can do, as you can teleport yourself around the map without having to trudge your way everywhere on foot or via oxcart. However, getting them is a lot harder than it looks. Outside of the Portcrystal you're given by Captain Brant further on in-game, players who are eager to grab a Portcrystal will be glad to know you can purchase them via a wyrmslife crystal at Bay Wayside Shrine in Battahl. The exact location of this shop can be seen on the map, below. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Zoomed out view of the Bay Wayside Shrine location. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Getting into Battahl is a little tricky in the early game, so we recommend trying to sneak in by getting past the checkpoint when you're at least level 15-20. Bay Wayside Shrine is found via a cave on a sandy beach. Enter the cavern, and you'll find a Rift Stone and a tunnel off to the left. In that tunnel, you'll find an NPC called The Dragonforged, who will sell you three items: Ferrystones, Portcrystals, and an Unmaking Arrow. The problem is that you may not have Wyrmslife crystals. These are earned via slaying drakes and dragons and earning the crystallized droplets of their blood. If you've already slayed quite a few, then you're in luck and can purchase these crystals with no problem, but if you haven't, you'll have to go hunt a few of these scaly fiends down before you can purchase any. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Portcrystals and Ferrystones in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained The marketing around Dragon's Dogma 2 certainly didn't lie when it said that there isn't any fast travel, but it also wasn't quite the whole truth. As you progress through Dragon's Dogma 2's world and story, you'll find that some locations (such as Harve Village and Vernworth) have permanent fixtures called Portcrystals. Portcrystals in towns cannot be moved, and you can only teleport to them by first interacting with them, and then by using Ferrystones (small blue stones) that can be purchased via merchants and/or found scattered throughout the world. The Vernworth Portcystal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom You can also purchase your own Portcrystals and drop them at locations throughout the world. For example, that cave you want to explore eventually, but just don't have the time for right now? Drop a Portcrystal there, and then once you're ready, use your Ferrystone to transport there later. The downside is that you're only allowed to place ten of your own Portcrystals down at a time. You can pick these Portcrystals back up and move them, but even so, be doubly sure you're happy with the placement all the same. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom

Oxcarts in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained In most fantasy settings, the bread and butter of travel is considered to be horses and the elegant, refined carriages that carry people to and from locations. In Dragon's Dogma 2, horses do not seemingly exist and the more luxurious way to travel is, as matter of fact, via oxcart. Hauled by a broad, lumbering ox with a solid wooden wagon attached to the back, oxcarts are steered by a driver in a fancy little cap and outfit. These drivers are willing to take you, the Arisen, to any major city or town throughout the world for a reasonable price of 100 to 500 gold, depending on the location. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom Oxcarts may not be a lot to look at on the outside, and they are incredibly slow in comparison to you and your party just sprinting everywhere, but they do have some benefits. The first is that, as soon as you clamber on, you've got the option to sit back and enjoy the journey. Getting to sit and watch the fields and mountains pass by as an oxcart travelled from Melve to Vernworth was surprisingly nice rather than boring. Of course, if you'd rather not, you also get the option to doze off. Here the game will either wake you up when you get there, or if your journey gets interrupted by beasts attacking in raids. Speaking of raids, oxcarts hold up remarkably well against an attack from goblins and wolves. Not only because you and your Pawns are there to hold them off, but oxcarts also come with a group of guards to help you out too. The downside to oxcarts is that they only run at a certain time, so you'll need to wait until morning to grab one. While oxcarts are fine against smaller groups, there's also a chance a griffin will swoop in out of nowhere to grab an ox for its dinner, leaving you and your cart in the lurch. Rude, that. Image credit: Eurogamer/Capcom